Week 5: Saints Inactives

John Hendrix

The Saints are warming up and getting ready to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football, which weirdly won't be closing out Week 5 across the NFL. In the Saints second Monday Night game of 2020, they will be without All-Pro WR Michael Thomas (team suspension) and starting CB Janoris Jenkins. Below is the full list of Saints inactives.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Deonte Harris 
  • DB Janoris Jenkins 
  • DB Justin Hardee Sr. 
  • WR Michael Thomas 
  • OT Ethan Greenidge
  • TE Adam Trautman
  • DL Malcolm Roach 

Harris and Hardee Sr. both left last week's game against the Lions late due to injury, while Jenkins was among the six starters out. Patrick Robinson should start in his place. New Orleans called up Ken Crawley from the practice squad on Sunday ahead of the game.

Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Trey Hendrickson (groin), and Malcolm Jenkins (knee) were among a host of players who were limited all week in practice, but those three didn't carry an injury designation going into the game on the final injury report. Sheldon Rankins (thumb) was a late add to the report on Saturday.

Marshon Lattimore, Jared Cook and Marcus Davenport who were all listed as QUESTIONABLE will be active for the Saints tonight. This will be Davenport's first game of the 2020 NFL Season. For Marshon Lattimore and Jared Cook, they return to the field after missing last week's action.

Below are the Chargers inactives for tonight.

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday Night Football in the second to last game of Week 5. Kickoff is set for 7:15 PM CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

