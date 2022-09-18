Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 2 - Bucs @ Saints

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan of The Bayou Blitz Podcast breakdown and preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 matchup against their NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan of The Bayou Blitz Podcast breakdown and preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 matchup against their NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Watch Full Pre-Game Show Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_17070334
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 2 Bucs Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_10394610_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Buccaneers Showdown: Positions to Watch

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19029637_168388561_lowres (1)
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 2

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

X-Factors: Week 2 - Buccaneers vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19029785_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players We're Watching In Week 2

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17443080
News

Saints Final Injury Report: Week 2

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17070492_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack

By Bob Rose
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
News

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 2

By John Hendrix