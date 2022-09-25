The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 3 Saints at Panthers

Tune in to the Saints News Network/Bayou Blitz Pregame Show at 11am Eastern Time/10 Central. Brendan Boylan and Bob Rose get you all caught up on Saints news, strategies, who to watch, and give you our predictions for the Saints Week 3 showdown at Carolina.

Watch Live Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Read More Saints News