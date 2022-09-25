Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 3 Saints at Panthers

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers Week3 matchup in Charlotte, NC.

Tune in to the Saints News Network/Bayou Blitz Pregame Show at 11am Eastern Time/10 Central. Brendan Boylan and Bob Rose get you all caught up on Saints news, strategies, who to watch, and give you our predictions for the Saints Week 3 showdown at Carolina.

Watch Live Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Jameis Winston vs. Carolina Panthers
Game Day

Saints at Panthers in Week 3: Odds, Line, Prediction

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_16786743
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 3 Panthers Game

By John Hendrix
Kamara
Game Day

Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3

By Kyle T. Mosley
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
Editorial / Opinion

Saints at Panthers: Players to Watch

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19029589_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 3

By Brendan Boylan
Chris Olave in Preseason
Game Day

X-Factors: Saints at Panthers | Week 3

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19114023_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 3

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_18760921_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Place CB Alontae Taylor on IR, Elevate CB DaMarcus Fields

By Bob Rose