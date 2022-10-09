Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 5 - Seahawks @ Saints

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Saints QB Andy Dalton celebrates a touchdown
Game Day

X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17072287_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 5 Seahawks Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17028562_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Key Players to Watch in Saints-Seahawks Week 5 Clash

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19166034
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 5

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres-1
News

Saints Personnel Moves for Week 5 Against Seahawks

By Bob Rose
Saints Fans
Editorial / Opinion

Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19164242_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Seahawks vs. Saints: Positions We're Watching

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17072184_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Short-handed Saints Passing Attack Must Produce Against Low-Ranked Seahawks Pass Defense

By Bob Rose