Week 1 Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints are almost ready to do battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as their Week 1 matchup is nearly here. Here's a look at the team's inactive report for Sunday.

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

OL Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

DB P.J. Williams (hamstring)

WR Marquez Callaway

LB Zack Baun

DT Shy Tuttle

Davenport and Ruiz were previously ruled out on Friday's injury report, and P.J. Williams (hamstring) was ruled as questionable. Trey Hendrickson should get the start in place of Davenport opposite of Cam Jordan, while veteran Nick Easton will start at right guard for Ruiz.

Keep in mind that starting this year, a new CBA rule is in effect for active game-day rosters, which can include up to 48 players, assuming that at least 8 of those players are offensive lineman. So, rather than last year's 46-man limit, you can get as high as 48 now, but the minimum is 47. The CBA also made a change where you can have up to 55 players on the roster during the week by promoting from the practice squad before 3 p.m. CT on the day before their respective game (hence the Margus Hunt and Bennie Fowler moves).

Now, you might wonder if teams could and would exploit this all the time, but they can't. Players that come up from the practice squad immediately revert back there the day after the game, and you can only activate them twice per season (including postseason).

Kickoff is right around the corner.