Week 10: Saints Inactives

John Hendrix

Week 10 sees the Saints (6-2) host the 49ers (4-5) inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in America's Game of the Week on FOX, but it doesn't carry nearly the shine it did from a year ago. Still, New Orleans is out to prove that last week's thrashing of the Bucs wasn't just a blip on the radar and keep their winning streak going. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Sunday afternoon.

  • RB Dwayne Washington (back)
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • LB Chase Hansen
  • OL Derrick Kelly II
  • DL Carl Granderson

Only one player, Dwayne Washington, carried an injury designation on the team's final injury report of the week. Ryan Ramczyk (back) and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) started off being limited participants of Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but were both full on Friday. However, the same could not be said for Drew Brees (right shoulder) and Erik McCoy (elbow), who were were limited all week. Despite all that, they will play.

Meanwhile, Kwon Alexander makes his Saints debut, and Ty Montgomery officially returns to the lineup.

