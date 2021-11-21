Week 11: Saints Inactives List Against Eagles

We take a look at who's in and who's out for the Saints in Week 11, as kickoff with the Eagles is right around the corner.

The Saints previously ruled out six players on their final injury report from Friday, and now we get a full picture of the inactives for Week 11's matchup against the Eagles. Naturally, it doesn't give us much of a surprise due to the amount of players who declared out.

QB Ian Book

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

LT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

TE Juwan Johnson

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

New Orleans made a host of roster moves on Saturday, waiving Ken Crawley and Kevin White and placing Malcolm Roach (knee) on injured reserve. They activated Tony Jones Jr. off of injured reserve, signed Josiah Bronson and KeiVarae Russell to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad, and elevated Will Clapp and Caleb Benenoch for Sunday's game.

Taysom Hill (foot) was questionable entering the game, but he'll play. Juwan Johnson and Ian Book are healthy scratches, while Nick Vannett makes his Saints debut. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report and get caught up on all things related to the Saints today.

