Week 11: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints in an important Week 11 NFC South matchup against the Falcons.

The Saints look to extend their successes against the NFC South this season, but will face an interesting test against the Falcons without Drew Brees. It's all about to go down inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans for their Week 11 matchup.

TE Josh Hill (concussion)

RB Dwayne Washington (back)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

LB Chase Hansen

OL Derrick Kelly

DT Malcolm Roach

Entering the game, only two players were ruled out of action, while Marshon Lattimore was questionable. Unfortunately, Lattimore won't go today, and Patrick Robinson should get the start in his place.

Offensively, Taysom Hill officially gets the start for New Orleans. Drew Brees, who was placed on injured reserve with 11 broken ribs, is present on the sidelines for the Saints during walkthroughs. Sean Payton said on Friday, "His knowledge of what we are doing offensively (and) his expertise. He has great eyes and real good insight. It is obviously like having another coach."

Get caught up on all the Falcons-Saints action with our morning Pregame Report.