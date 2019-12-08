Saints News
Network
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Week 14 Saints Inactive Report

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints are not far away from hosting the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC battle. Five players were previously ruled out on Friday's final injury report, which included sending tight end Jason Vander Laan to injured reserve. Here's a look at who's inactive for today's noon kickoff.

  • LB Kiko Alonso (thigh)
  • LB A.J. Klein (knee)
  • OT Andrus Peat (forearm)
  • FB Zach Line (knee)
  • DB Saquan Hampton
  • OL Will Clapp
  • DB Patrick Robinson

Terron Armstead (ankle), who was questionable entering today's game, makes his return for the Saints on Sunday after an ankle injury sustained in the Panthers game. He was on the field during warmups testing his stance and movement. Two players who were recently signed, Manti Te'o and Michael Ola,will also be active for New Orleans today. Te'o is expected to be more of a special teams player, but a depleted linebacking corps could give him a few snaps. Look for the Saints to run heavy nickel coverage today to compensate.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
0

Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.

By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
0

A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix
0

A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

NFC South Fantasy Football Tips - Week 14 (SNN/NFL Huddle)

Kyle T. Mosley
0

Here are your NFC South Fantasy Football Tips of the Week 14 from NFL Huddle's Frank Jones for Saints News Network.

Drew Brees vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: A Week 14 Quarterback Comparison

Aaron S. Miller
0

Ahead of the Week 14 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers, we take a look at the two men under center and what impact they might have in this pivotal meeting of powerhouses.

The Superdome Impact for the Saints Is Real

John Hendrix
2

The Saints enter Sunday's showdown against the 49ers boasting an 18-4 record at home over the past few seasons. Just how important is the Superdome to the New Orleans?

Pick 6: Six Things to Watch in the Saints-49ers Showdown

Bob Rose
0

What will be the biggest key to victory in this clash of NFC contenders?

NFC Playoff Picture Impact: Your Week 14 Cheering Guide

Aaron S. Miller
1

The New Orleans Saints sit atop the NFC in the current standings.  How might the Week 14 slate of games shake up the playoff picture?

Wil Lutz had a 'November to Remember' for the Saints

John Hendrix
0

Unfortunately, Saints kicker Wil Lutz didn't get recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November. However, he probably should have based on his stellar and consistent performance.

Michael Thomas honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Kyle T. Mosley
0

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was honored by the NFL as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 2019.