The New Orleans Saints are not far away from hosting the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC battle. Five players were previously ruled out on Friday's final injury report, which included sending tight end Jason Vander Laan to injured reserve. Here's a look at who's inactive for today's noon kickoff.

LB Kiko Alonso (thigh)

LB A.J. Klein (knee)

OT Andrus Peat (forearm)

FB Zach Line (knee)

DB Saquan Hampton

OL Will Clapp

DB Patrick Robinson

Terron Armstead (ankle), who was questionable entering today's game, makes his return for the Saints on Sunday after an ankle injury sustained in the Panthers game. He was on the field during warmups testing his stance and movement. Two players who were recently signed, Manti Te'o and Michael Ola,will also be active for New Orleans today. Te'o is expected to be more of a special teams player, but a depleted linebacking corps could give him a few snaps. Look for the Saints to run heavy nickel coverage today to compensate.