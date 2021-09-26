Week 3: Saints Inactives List Against Patriots

The Saints are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. Here's the inactive report for Week 3, which has five players on it.

Only one Saints player, Erik McCoy (calf), was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Patriots. Needless to say, New Orleans is getting some key pieces back in the mix for their Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for the Saints on Sunday.

QB Ian Book

CB Desmond Trufant

C Erik McCoy (calf)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

DT Albert Huggins

The injury report got progressively better for the Saints during the week, and none of their key players listed on there like C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hand), and Payton Turner (elbow) carried an injury designation going into Sunday.

