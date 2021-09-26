Week 3: Saints Inactives List Against Patriots

Only one Saints player, Erik McCoy (calf), was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Patriots. Needless to say, New Orleans is getting some key pieces back in the mix for their Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for the Saints on Sunday.
- QB Ian Book
- CB Desmond Trufant
- C Erik McCoy (calf)
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- DT Albert Huggins
The injury report got progressively better for the Saints during the week, and none of their key players listed on there like C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hand), and Payton Turner (elbow) carried an injury designation going into Sunday.
Be sure to check out our pregame report and sign up for our Saints Tailgaters Forum and check out our live thread while you wait for kickoff.
