September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 3: Saints Inactives List

The Saints are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. Here's the inactive report for Week 3, which has five players on it.
Author:
Publish date:

Only one Saints player, Erik McCoy (calf), was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Patriots. Needless to say, New Orleans is getting some key pieces back in the mix for their Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for the Saints on Sunday.

  • QB Ian Book
  • CB Desmond Trufant
  • C Erik McCoy (calf)
  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
  • DT Albert Huggins

The injury report got progressively better for the Saints during the week, and none of their key players listed on there like C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hand), and Payton Turner (elbow) carried an injury designation going into Sunday.

Be sure to check out our pregame report and sign up for our Saints Tailgaters Forum and check out our live thread while you wait for kickoff.

Saints-Patriots Coverage From the Week

Saints Injury Report 2021
Game Day

Week 3: Saints Inactives List Against Patriots

15 seconds ago
Jameis Winston (2)
Game Day

Saints Offense, Jameis Winston Seek to Rebound Against Patriots in Week 3

12 minutes ago
NFL Power Rankings Week 3
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 3

1 hour ago
w8huma3hzhf5vcusfe5b
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Patriots Key Matchup: Battle of Coaching Czars

1 hour ago
Pre-Game Report (1)
Game Day

Week 3 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

3 hours ago
(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 3

4 hours ago
(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (13)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 3: Saints Pass Defense vs. Patriots Passing Game

18 hours ago
(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (12)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 3: Saints Run Defense vs. Patriots Rushing Attack

20 hours ago