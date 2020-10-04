Week 4: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints previously ruled out six of their starters on Friday's injury report, which made the inactive list pretty easy for Week 4's matchup against the Lions. Here's a look at who's officially in and out for Sunday.

Michael Thomas (ankle)

Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)

Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

Andrus Peat (ankle)

Jared Cook (groin)

Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe)

Shy Tuttle

The Saints called up Ken Crawley and Garrett Griffin from the practice squad and also signed Will Clapp to the active roster for Sunday. Nick Easton will start in place of Andrus Peat, while rookie Cesar Ruiz starts at right guard. Josh Hill will get the start at tight end, and we could see more Taysom Hill as a result.

Although he practiced some during the week, Michael Thomas misses his third straight game. The Saints haven't won without him in the lineup. Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams are expected to start in place of Lattimore and Jenkins, with Justin Hardee Jr. and Ken Crawley being reserves.

Kickoff is right around the corner at Ford Field, and be sure to check our pregame report and catch up on all the weekly coverage.