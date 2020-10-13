SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 5: Chargers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

BtBoylan

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

SAINTS NEWS NETWORK PREGAME SHOW: WITH JOHN HENDRIX AND BRENDAN BOYLAN

Pre-Game Week 5 (2)

Watch the Pre-Game Show Here.

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • Deonte Harris
  • Janoris Jenkins
  • Justin Hardee Sr.
  • Michael Thomas
  • Ethan Greenidge
  • Adam Trautman
  • Malcolm Roach 

Chargers Inactives

  • Tyrod Taylor 
  • Jason Moore Jr 
  • Joe Reed 
  • Jahleel Addae 
  • Trai Turner 
  • Bryan Bulaga 
  • Joe Gaziano

Pre-Game Huddle:

Score:

Score Updates Week 5 (3)

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.

1st Quarter:

Chargers Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 15
  • Three and Out
  • 17-yard punt return by Marquez Callaway

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 47
  • Kamara Run Middle 4-yards First Down
  • 3rd and 11: Incomplete pass to Kamara
  • Morstead Punt Touchback

Chargers Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 20
  • Kelly Runs left 4-yard gain. First Down
  • Herbert to Allen 12-yards. First Down
  • Jackson runs for a 37-yard gain. First Down
  • Chargers in the RedZone
  • Herbert throws deep to EndZone. Incomplete.
  • Timeout Chargers
  • 3rd and 7: Herbert scrambles right throws to EndZone caught by Allen. Touchdown.
  • 9 plays for 80 yards. PAT MISSED
  • Chargers: 6 - Saints: 0

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 22
  • Brees to Sanders 14-yards. First Down.
  • 3rd and 10: Bree to Smith. Incomplete
  • Morstead Punts for 46 yards.

Chargers Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 17
  • 3rd and 10: Trey Hendrickson SACK
  • Callaway returns for 16-yards 

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 48
  • Brees to Murray 11-yards. First Down
  • 3rd and 3: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 1.
  • Wil Lutz 48-yard Field Goal is GOOD
  • Chargers: 6 - Saints: 3

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Chargers Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 25
  • 3rd Down: Jordan and Hendrickson SACK
  • Roughing the Kicker. 15-yard Penalty. 1st Down Chargers
  • Herbert to Kelly 9-yards. 1st Down
  • Herbert to Guyton 49-yards. 1st Down
  • Chargers in RedZone
  • Herbert to Williams 5-yards. Touchdown
  • Chargers: 13 - Saints: 3

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 25
  • Brees to Kamara 9-yard gain
  • 3rd and 1: Burton 0-yard gain. 4th Down
  • Morstead Punts 46-yards

Chargers Ball

  • Drive Start: Chargers 20
  • Penalty: Illegal Block in the Back Chargers. 2nd Down 
  • 3rd and 10
THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Fresder
Fresder

Watch Esaily NFL Football Game Free

++https://nflliveonlive.com/nfl-game/

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Chargers: Matchups to Watch

Which positions will be the determining factors when New Orleans takes on the Chargers on Monday Night Football?

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

New Orleans Saints Offense: 2009 vs. 2020

A comparison of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Championship offense to the current 2020 unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

lukemcguan

Saints vs. Chargers Series History

Memo to the Chargers franchise: New Orleans would like to thank you for bringing a Brees of success to the Saints organization.

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

Chargers vs. Saints: Pregame Report

The Saints look to go into their bye week on a high note, and Drew Brees looks to continue his success against his former team.

John Hendrix

by

marcoguizar

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Chargers in Week 5

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to victory in Week 5 against the Chargers.

BtBoylan

by

marcoguizar

Week 5: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints Inactives for Week 5 against the Chargers.

John Hendrix

Herbert vs. Brees: Gunslingers Duel in the Dome

NFL games like the Saints vs. Chargers are not an oddity. What's rare about this one is Brees may face his old club and nemesis, with a new foe leading the charge, rookie Justin Herbert.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Saints - Week 5

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan analyze the Chargers vs. Saints game LIVE at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Discipline Michael Thomas, Ruled Out for Chargers Game

No Michael Thomas for the Saints for the fourth straight week, but this time it's due to a team disciplinary issue.

John Hendrix

How Michael Thomas and the Saints can Move Beyond the Benching

How will Michael Thomas and Saints handle his benching after the altercation with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson?

Kyle T. Mosley