Week 5: Chargers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread
BtBoylan
Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.
SAINTS NEWS NETWORK PREGAME SHOW: WITH JOHN HENDRIX AND BRENDAN BOYLAN
Watch the Pre-Game Show Here.
Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- Deonte Harris
- Janoris Jenkins
- Justin Hardee Sr.
- Michael Thomas
- Ethan Greenidge
- Adam Trautman
- Malcolm Roach
Chargers Inactives
- Tyrod Taylor
- Jason Moore Jr
- Joe Reed
- Jahleel Addae
- Trai Turner
- Bryan Bulaga
- Joe Gaziano
Pre-Game Huddle:
Score:
The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.
1st Quarter:
Chargers Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 15
- Three and Out
- 17-yard punt return by Marquez Callaway
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 47
- Kamara Run Middle 4-yards First Down
- 3rd and 11: Incomplete pass to Kamara
- Morstead Punt Touchback
Chargers Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 20
- Kelly Runs left 4-yard gain. First Down
- Herbert to Allen 12-yards. First Down
- Jackson runs for a 37-yard gain. First Down
- Chargers in the RedZone
- Herbert throws deep to EndZone. Incomplete.
- Timeout Chargers
- 3rd and 7: Herbert scrambles right throws to EndZone caught by Allen. Touchdown.
- 9 plays for 80 yards. PAT MISSED
- Chargers: 6 - Saints: 0
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 22
- Brees to Sanders 14-yards. First Down.
- 3rd and 10: Bree to Smith. Incomplete
- Morstead Punts for 46 yards.
Chargers Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 17
- 3rd and 10: Trey Hendrickson SACK
- Callaway returns for 16-yards
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 48
- Brees to Murray 11-yards. First Down
- 3rd and 3: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 1.
- Wil Lutz 48-yard Field Goal is GOOD
- Chargers: 6 - Saints: 3
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Chargers Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 25
- 3rd Down: Jordan and Hendrickson SACK
- Roughing the Kicker. 15-yard Penalty. 1st Down Chargers
- Herbert to Kelly 9-yards. 1st Down
- Herbert to Guyton 49-yards. 1st Down
- Chargers in RedZone
- Herbert to Williams 5-yards. Touchdown
- Chargers: 13 - Saints: 3
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 25
- Brees to Kamara 9-yard gain
- 3rd and 1: Burton 0-yard gain. 4th Down
- Morstead Punts 46-yards
Chargers Ball
- Drive Start: Chargers 20
- Penalty: Illegal Block in the Back Chargers. 2nd Down
- 3rd and 10