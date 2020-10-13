Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints Inactives

Deonte Harris

Janoris Jenkins

Justin Hardee Sr.

Michael Thomas

Ethan Greenidge

Adam Trautman

Malcolm Roach

Chargers Inactives

Tyrod Taylor

Jason Moore Jr

Joe Reed

Jahleel Addae

Trai Turner

Bryan Bulaga

Joe Gaziano

Pre-Game Huddle:

Score:

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive.

1st Quarter:

Chargers Ball

Drive Start: Chargers 15

Three and Out

17-yard punt return by Marquez Callaway

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 47

Kamara Run Middle 4-yards First Down

3rd and 11: Incomplete pass to Kamara

Morstead Punt Touchback

Chargers Ball

Drive Start: Chargers 20

Kelly Runs left 4-yard gain. First Down

Herbert to Allen 12-yards. First Down

Jackson runs for a 37-yard gain. First Down

Chargers in the RedZone

Herbert throws deep to EndZone. Incomplete.

Timeout Chargers

3rd and 7: Herbert scrambles right throws to EndZone caught by Allen. Touchdown.

9 plays for 80 yards. PAT MISSED

Chargers: 6 - Saints: 0

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 22

Brees to Sanders 14-yards. First Down.

3rd and 10: Bree to Smith. Incomplete

Morstead Punts for 46 yards.

Chargers Ball

Drive Start: Chargers 17

3rd and 10: Trey Hendrickson SACK

Callaway returns for 16-yards

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Chargers 48

Brees to Murray 11-yards. First Down

3rd and 3: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 1.

Wil Lutz 48-yard Field Goal is GOOD

Chargers: 6 - Saints: 3

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Chargers Ball

Drive Start: Chargers 25

3rd Down: Jordan and Hendrickson SACK

Roughing the Kicker. 15-yard Penalty. 1st Down Chargers

Herbert to Kelly 9-yards. 1st Down

Herbert to Guyton 49-yards. 1st Down

Chargers in RedZone

Herbert to Williams 5-yards. Touchdown

Chargers: 13 - Saints: 3

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 25

Brees to Kamara 9-yard gain

3rd and 1: Burton 0-yard gain. 4th Down

Morstead Punts 46-yards

Chargers Ball