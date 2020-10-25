SI.com
Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

BtBoylan

Saints News Network's Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

SAINTS NEWS NETWORK PREGAME SHOW: WITH JOHN HENDRIX AND BRENDAN BOYLAN

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • OL Nick Easton (concussion)
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Panthers Inactives

  • QB Will Grier
  • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  • RG John Miller
  • OL Mike Horton
  • WR Marken Michel

Pre-Game Huddle 

Score:

Score Updates Week 7 (4)

Panthers win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.

1st Quarter

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 25
  • Brees rolls out throws to near sideline caught by Austin Carr, 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 1: Kamara runs middle gains 1-yard, 1st Down.
  • Kamara gains 18, 1st Down
  • Brees screen pass to Kamara gain of 8-yards. 
  • 3rd and 1: Murray runs left gain of 1-yard. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 2 from the Panthers 10-yard line. Taysom Hill runs right. 1st Down.
  • 1st and Goal: Brees to Jared Cook. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 14 plays, 75-yards, 8:26
  • Panthers: 0 - Saints: 7

Panthers Ball

  • Drive Start: Panthers 25
  • Bridgewater to Anderson 10-yards. 1st Down.
  • Penalty: Defensive Holding. 5-yard penalty. 1st Down
  • 3rd and 8: Bridgewater to Samuel 22-yards. 1st Down
  • 3rd and 11 from Saints 30: Bridgewater scrambles for 5-yards. 4th Down.
  • Joey Slye 43-yard FGA is GOOD
  • 9 plays, 50-yards, 4:40
  • Panthers: 3 - Saints: 7 

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 22
  • Brees to Callaway over Middle for 15-yards. 1st Down
  • Murray run middle gains 25-yards. 1st Down 

Start of 2nd Quarter

Drive Cont.

  • 1st and 10 from Panthers 30: Brees to Callaway. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Callaway. 1st down inside Panthers 5-yard line.
  • 1st and Goal: Kamara runs to 2-yard line
  • 2nd and Goal: Murray down to 1-yard line
  • 3rd and Goal: Brees runs forward. TOUCHDOWN ( Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 9 plays, 78-yards, 4:41
  • Panthers: 3 - Saints: 14

Panthers Ball

  • Drive Start: Panthers 25
  • Penalty: Defensive Holding. 5-yard penalty. 1st Down
  • Bridgewater to Moore 74-yard TOUCHDOWN
  • 2 plays, 74-yards, 1:17 (Slye XP is GOOD)
  • Panthers: 10 - Saints: 14
Game Day

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

livespor

Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

livespor

Panthers vs. Saints: Week 7 Pregame Report

Teddy Bridgewater returns to New Orleans to take on his former team, as the Panthers and Saints meet for a Week 7 NFC South showdown.

John Hendrix

by

Joshua1999

Week 7: Saints Inactives

Two players were previously ruled out for the Saints. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Week 7's matchup against the Panthers.

John Hendrix

Saints vs. Panthers: Key Matchups

Which matchup will most determine this clash between two NFC South foes?

Bob Rose

by

cadi tago

The Taysom Hill Effect: QB still Positively Impacts Saints Offense;  Here's How

Taysom Hill's usage in the New Orleans Saints offense has been questioned. Actually, Hill is a benefit to the Saints. Read how.

Kyle T. Mosley

Michael Thomas Could Miss 2 Weeks With Hamstring injury

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas picked up a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday that could cost him even more time away from the field.

BtBoylan

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Panthers in Week 7

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to a New Orleans Saints victory in Week 7.

BtBoylan

by

laina.kno

Insider's Report on the Panthers vs. Saints

Schuyler Callihan from the AllPanthers on Sports Illustrated shares important game intelligence on the Panthers with the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

David. Martin Jr

Could the Saints Poach Talent From a Bitter Playoff Foe?

Will New Orleans find an unlikely trade partner in long-time playoff rival Minnesota?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose