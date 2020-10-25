Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread
BtBoylan
Saints Inactives
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
- DB D.J. Swearinger
- OL Nick Easton (concussion)
- OL Derrick Kelly
- DL Malcolm Roach
Panthers Inactives
- QB Will Grier
- CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- RG John Miller
- OL Mike Horton
- WR Marken Michel
Pre-Game Huddle
Score:
Panthers win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.
1st Quarter
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 25
- Brees rolls out throws to near sideline caught by Austin Carr, 1st Down.
- 3rd and 1: Kamara runs middle gains 1-yard, 1st Down.
- Kamara gains 18, 1st Down
- Brees screen pass to Kamara gain of 8-yards.
- 3rd and 1: Murray runs left gain of 1-yard. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 2 from the Panthers 10-yard line. Taysom Hill runs right. 1st Down.
- 1st and Goal: Brees to Jared Cook. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 14 plays, 75-yards, 8:26
- Panthers: 0 - Saints: 7
Panthers Ball
- Drive Start: Panthers 25
- Bridgewater to Anderson 10-yards. 1st Down.
- Penalty: Defensive Holding. 5-yard penalty. 1st Down
- 3rd and 8: Bridgewater to Samuel 22-yards. 1st Down
- 3rd and 11 from Saints 30: Bridgewater scrambles for 5-yards. 4th Down.
- Joey Slye 43-yard FGA is GOOD
- 9 plays, 50-yards, 4:40
- Panthers: 3 - Saints: 7
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 22
- Brees to Callaway over Middle for 15-yards. 1st Down
- Murray run middle gains 25-yards. 1st Down
Start of 2nd Quarter
Drive Cont.
- 1st and 10 from Panthers 30: Brees to Callaway. 1st Down.
- Brees to Callaway. 1st down inside Panthers 5-yard line.
- 1st and Goal: Kamara runs to 2-yard line
- 2nd and Goal: Murray down to 1-yard line
- 3rd and Goal: Brees runs forward. TOUCHDOWN ( Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 9 plays, 78-yards, 4:41
- Panthers: 3 - Saints: 14
Panthers Ball
- Drive Start: Panthers 25
- Penalty: Defensive Holding. 5-yard penalty. 1st Down
- Bridgewater to Moore 74-yard TOUCHDOWN
- 2 plays, 74-yards, 1:17 (Slye XP is GOOD)
- Panthers: 10 - Saints: 14