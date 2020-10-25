Saints News Network's Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

DB D.J. Swearinger

OL Nick Easton (concussion)

OL Derrick Kelly

DL Malcolm Roach

Panthers Inactives

QB Will Grier

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

RG John Miller

OL Mike Horton

WR Marken Michel

Pre-Game Huddle

Score:

Panthers win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.

1st Quarter

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 25

Brees rolls out throws to near sideline caught by Austin Carr, 1st Down.

3rd and 1: Kamara runs middle gains 1-yard, 1st Down.

Kamara gains 18, 1st Down

Brees screen pass to Kamara gain of 8-yards.

3rd and 1: Murray runs left gain of 1-yard. 1st Down.

3rd and 2 from the Panthers 10-yard line. Taysom Hill runs right. 1st Down.

1st and Goal: Brees to Jared Cook. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)

14 plays, 75-yards, 8:26

Panthers: 0 - Saints: 7

Panthers Ball

Drive Start: Panthers 25

Bridgewater to Anderson 10-yards. 1st Down.

Penalty: Defensive Holding. 5-yard penalty. 1st Down

3rd and 8: Bridgewater to Samuel 22-yards. 1st Down

3rd and 11 from Saints 30: Bridgewater scrambles for 5-yards. 4th Down.

Joey Slye 43-yard FGA is GOOD

9 plays, 50-yards, 4:40

Panthers: 3 - Saints: 7

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 22

Brees to Callaway over Middle for 15-yards. 1st Down

Murray run middle gains 25-yards. 1st Down

Start of 2nd Quarter

Drive Cont.

1st and 10 from Panthers 30: Brees to Callaway. 1st Down.

Brees to Callaway. 1st down inside Panthers 5-yard line.

1st and Goal: Kamara runs to 2-yard line

2nd and Goal: Murray down to 1-yard line

3rd and Goal: Brees runs forward. TOUCHDOWN ( Lutz XP is GOOD)

9 plays, 78-yards, 4:41

Panthers: 3 - Saints: 14

Panthers Ball