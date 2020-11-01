SI.com
Week 8: Saints Inactives

John Hendrix

The Saints open the month of October with a road test against the Bears in America's Game of the Week on FOX. Three players were ruled previously by the team on their final injury report. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for their Week 8 matchup.

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
  • OL Nick Easton (concussion)
  • WR Marquez Callaway (ankle)
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Terron Armstead (elbow) was limited all week, but did not carry an injury designation going into Friday. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders will miss his second straight game due to COVID-19, something that he hinted at earlier this week. New Orleans called up three players from their practice squad (Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson, Will Clapp), while also signing Tommylee Lewis to the active roster.

Don't forget to check out all of our weekly Saints-Bears coverage from this week in our Pregame Report, as well as tune into our Pregame Show on Saints News Network's Facebook page.

