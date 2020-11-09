Week 9 Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
BtBoylan
Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.
Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Raymond James Stadium. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- CB Ken Crawley
- OL Derrick Kelly
- RB Ty Montgomery
Buccaneers Inactives
- QB Ryan Griffin
- WR Justin Watson
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
- G Ali Marpet
- DL Khalil Davis
Pre-Game Huddle
Saints win the toss and elect to defer to the second half.
Bucs Ball
- Drive Start: Tampa Bay 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Pinion punts to Harris. Out of Bounds.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 35 (14:05 1st Quarter)
- Brees to Thomas 8-yards. 1st Down.
- Brees to Josh Hill 11-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 2: Taysom Hill to Cook 19-yards. 1st Down.
- Saints in Red-Zone.
- 3rd and 10: Brees to Smith 14-yard TOUCHDOWN. (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 9 plays, 65-yards, 4:32
- Saints: 7 - Bucs: 0
Bucs Ball
- Drive Start: Tampa Bay 25 (9:34 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Pinion punts to Harris. Return of-7 yards.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 34 (7:44 1st Quarter)
- Brees to Harris 40-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 4: Brees to Murray gain of 4-yards. Short of line to gain.
- 4th and inches: Burton runs middle gain of 1-yard. 1st Down. (Bucs Challenge, Unsuccessful.)
- Saints in Red-Zone.
- Brees to Cook for 11-yards to Tampa Bay 2-yard line. FUMBLE. Recovered by Bucs.
Bucs Ball
- Drive Start: Tampa Bay 2 (3:36 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out.
- Pinion Punts to Harris. Return of 8-yards.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Tampa Bay 35 (2:38 1st Quarter)
- Kamara runs right 17-yards. 1st Down.
- Kamara runs right 2-yards. 1st Down.
- Brees to Trautman 7-yards TOUCHDOWN (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 5 plays, 35 yards, 1:58
- Saints: 14 - Bucs: 0