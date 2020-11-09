SI.com
Saints News Network
Week 9 Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

BtBoylan

Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Raymond James Stadium. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • CB Ken Crawley 
  • OL Derrick Kelly 
  • RB Ty Montgomery

Buccaneers Inactives

  • QB Ryan Griffin 
  • WR Justin Watson 
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn 
  • G Ali Marpet 
  • DL Khalil Davis

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 9 (2)

Saints win the toss and elect to defer to the second half.

Bucs Ball

  • Drive Start: Tampa Bay 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Pinion punts to Harris. Out of Bounds.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 35 (14:05 1st Quarter)
  • Brees to Thomas 8-yards. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Josh Hill 11-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 2: Taysom Hill to Cook 19-yards. 1st Down.
  • Saints in Red-Zone.
  • 3rd and 10: Brees to Smith 14-yard TOUCHDOWN. (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 9 plays, 65-yards, 4:32
  • Saints: 7 - Bucs: 0

Bucs Ball

  • Drive Start: Tampa Bay 25 (9:34 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Pinion punts to Harris. Return of-7 yards.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 34 (7:44 1st Quarter)
  • Brees to Harris 40-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 4: Brees to Murray gain of 4-yards. Short of line to gain.
  • 4th and inches: Burton runs middle gain of 1-yard. 1st Down. (Bucs Challenge, Unsuccessful.)  
  • Saints in Red-Zone.
  • Brees to Cook for 11-yards to Tampa Bay 2-yard line. FUMBLE. Recovered by Bucs.

Bucs Ball

  • Drive Start: Tampa Bay 2 (3:36 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out.
  • Pinion Punts to Harris. Return of 8-yards.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Tampa Bay 35 (2:38 1st Quarter)
  • Kamara runs right 17-yards. 1st Down.
  • Kamara runs right 2-yards. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Trautman 7-yards TOUCHDOWN (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 5 plays, 35 yards, 1:58
  • Saints: 14 - Bucs: 0
Comments

Game Day

