Week 9: Saints Inactives List Against Falcons

    • November 7, 2021
    Week 9: Saints Inactives List

    A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints in Week 9, as their important NFC South meeting with the Falcons is right around the corner.
    Two Saints were questionable, while two others were ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. We get a look at who's out for New Orleans for Week 9, as kickoff is right around the corner. Here's the inactive report.

    • DT Montravius Adams
    • DE Jalyn Holmes
    • TE Juwan Johnson
    • WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
    • DE Carl Granderson (shoulder)
    • DT Malcolm Roach

    Jameis Winston (ACL) was also on the team's final injury report, but we knew he wasn't playing in this game and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Rookie Ian Book is active for the first time the season, and New Orleans also gets back Dwayne Washington (neck), Taysom Hill (concussion), and Payton Turner (calf) in the lineup. 

    Kevin White was called up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement with Ken Crawley and Lil'Jordan Humphrey out, and the Saints also elevated Josiah Bronson for this game. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to check out how to follow today's action.

