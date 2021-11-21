Why Winning in Philly Could Be Difficult for the Saints

There are several reasons why it will be difficult for New Orleans to play and leave with a win in Philadelphia on Sunday.

For starters, it has always been an unfavorable match-up for the Saints against any NFC East team to begin with (55-64), regardless of where the games are played.

Drilling down even more when it comes to playing the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Saints have had a tough time there, going 3-10 during the regular season.

While some may say "the past is the past" and throw their hands up, others claim there is "no greater predictor of the future than the past."

There are still others who would say neither presents a compelling argument, and they would demand a more current explanation.

The Saints are riding a two-game losing streak, and their last victory came three weeks ago against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, in two of the last three weeks, the Eagles have won decisively, and their one loss came in a squeaker to the Chargers just two weeks ago.

Those outcomes strongly suggest that the Eagles are the hotter team right now.

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ABOUT THE SAINTS-EAGLES' STATISTICS

Perhaps, the statistics can deliver a more decisive answer?

This season, the Eagles' offense is averaging 25.7 points/game compared to the Saints' 24.7 points/game. However, in those same three games, the difference is even more profound. Philadelphia is averaging 32.7, while the Saints are averaging 27.3 (teamrankings.com).

Advantage Eagles.

Defensively through the air, the Eagles are giving up an average of 233.3 yards passing per game, while the Saints are giving up an average of 264.9.

Advantage Eagles.

Defensively on the ground, the Saints take the cake here, being ranked first in the league, giving up only 72.9 yards on the average per game. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is ranked 20th, giving up 117.3 yards per contest.

Advantage Saints.

From a turnover standpoint, New Orleans is +5, and Philadelphia is +1. New Orleans has been more opportunistic (fbdatabase.com).

Advantage Saints.

The statistics suggest both teams are fairly evenly matched (as do their records Saints 5-4, Eagles 4-6). Perhaps the answer to why it will be difficult for the Saints to go into Philadelphia and win this Sunday comes down to want - - who wants this game more?

Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) fumbles the ball for a turnover against the Saints Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-21. Jl Eagles 121320 22; Credit:© JOE LAMBERTI/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

SAINTS MUST COUNTER THE EAGLES' ANXIETY

The Eagles appear to have unmatched desperation right now for the victory. Both teams are sitting in second place in their respective divisions. However, the Saints are just one game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South, while the Eagles are three games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East.

A loss by Philadelphia and a win by Dallas will all but solidify the division for the Cowboys, up by four and a half games with only seven to go.

With six possible wildcard teams having a better record than the Eagles, it would also stand to reason that Philadelphia is fighting for their playoff lives more than New Orleans right now.

There is a deeper feeling of anxiety running through the veins of the Eagles and their fans, who undoubtedly will be on the edge of their seats.

This alone may very well prove to be what makes Philadelphia a tough place for the Saints this time around, in what has always been a challenging environment.

Article by Guest Writer Daniel Kelley. Kelley is an author and former New York Jets Scout.

