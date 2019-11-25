Niners vs. Saints Game Not Flexed

According to the Saints VP of Communications & Broadcasting, Greg Bensel, as he announced via Twitter, the Niners at Saints game will not be flexed by NBC for Sunday Night Football. However,the contest will commence on December 8, 2019 at 12 PM CST in the Mercedes- Benz Superdome between the two playoff contending teams.

The last time San Francisco visited New Orleans was November 9, 2014 when the Saints fell 27-24 in overtime. The Saints defeated the Niners 41-23 in San Francisco on November 6, 2016.

New Orleans has lost 3 out of the last 5 games to the Niners. San Francisco leads the series against the Saints, 48-26-2.