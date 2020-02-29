Saints Offensive Line Prospects were Winners at the NFL Combine

The offensive linemen of today are faster, quicker, and stronger than ever before. On Friday, several New Orleans Saints prospects were stealing the show and winning over GMs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

New Orleans’ offensive line may take a hit when the NFL new season begins on March 18th. The offensive line still in one of the best in the NFL and allowed 25 sacks. G Andrus Peat’s future with the team is in question as he will become an unrestricted free agent. No reports have come from the Saints whether they will extend Peat an offer to remain in New Orleans.

We will look at the performances of the top offensive line candidates that still may be available at #24 for the Saints. Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar will love mentor and train these candidates for the 2020 regular season. The candidates we targeted are versatile players being able to serve in multiple positions on the offensive line.

FIRST ROUND LINEMAN

TRISTAN WIRFS - T/G

Wirfs created a buzz in Indy and had one of the best NFL combine performances of an Offensive Lineman in years. His workouts were impressive. Wirfs jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and tied the broad jump record at 10’1". Later in the workouts, he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.85 seconds. He showed speed, strength, agility, and great foot work for an offensive lineman at 6-4 and 320 lbs. He also had 24 reps in the bench press workout.

The Saints can use Wirfs in two areas, Guard and Tackle. Injuries are a part of football. New Orleans Pro Bowl Tackle Terron Armstead has had the injury bug which cause him to miss several games over the last three years. In case of injury, Wirfs can slide to the outside and replace either tackle. He becomes a valuable asset for the team.

Wirfs stock, and market value has significantly risen from his outstanding effort as the Combine.

CESAR RUIZ - C/G

Michigan’s 6-3 and 307 lbs interior lineman had a solid day at the NFL Combine. They project Ruiz to go in the later half of the NFL Draft. His versatility at the center and guard position would be an asset for New Orleans. The team already has C Erik McCoy anchor the middle of offensive line, but could use help to the left if G Andrus Peat exits during the free agency period. G Larry Warford is a stalwart at the RG position, but his age and contract could be a factor after next season.

The New Orleans Saints have good backup guards in Will Clapp and Nick Easton. Both players struggled to protect against the speed and length of interior defensive lineman. The Saints typically like to have options in the interior and drafting Ruiz could provide years of security at two positions.

LINEMEN TO CONSIDER IN LATER ROUNDS

SHANE LEMIEUX - G

The Oregon product at guard could be a steal for New Orleans. I am uncertain he will be a #1 prospect for the Saints. He stands at 6-4 and weighs 310 lbs and plays tough and nasty. Lemieux (a great name to be in New Orleans) can play the guard and tackle position. NFL Draft experts list him as a true guard at the NFL level.

Ironman who has started 52 straight games, Technician, technically strong. Quick feet for a big man and he has good movement skills. He's not a power packed player- he's a technician but his opponent rarely beats him. He knows how to set up quickly and tie you up. And he plays the game on his feet with balance skills. Good leverage player with his arms and hands. Mike Detillier, NFL Draft Expert and Saints News Network Contributor

What I like about Lemieux was his consistency. He stared all 52 games of his career at Oregon. Impressive. He does not have long arms, but he is a smart player and can handle interior speed-rushers. Lemieux can receive the proper training as a Saint and play next to either Armstead or Ramczyk for years.

DANNY PINTER - G

Pinter is a converted TE with above-average speed and posted 4.91 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He completed the bench press workout with 24 reps and broad jumped for 110.0 inches. NFL Draft Analyst, Lance Zerlein believes the Ball State Tackle will be productive by sliding inside as a zone-scheme blocker. He is another multifaceted lineman the Saints can mold to play guard, tackle, and center. His pass protection and defending bull-rushers will need to improve for Pinter. He is very instinctive and adapts well in adverse situations.

Pinter adds another dynamic for a creative offensive coordinator. He can catch the football. Pinter could serve as a receiving threat in goal line situations. He has soft hands and quick feet. Sean Payton would definitely use him in New Orleans.

Other Notable Offensive Lineman as Saints Prospects

Netane Muti-G - 44 Reps on Bench Press

- 44 Reps on Bench Press Lloyd Cushenberry III - Did not complete his workout due to an injury in the 40.

What are your thoughts on the Saints Offensive Line Prospects? Let us know in the comment section below!

