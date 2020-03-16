Saints Free Agent Rumors:  Teddy Bridgewater to the Bears

The NFL rumor line is ringing in New Orleans. The current gossip involves Saints unrestricted free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater and the Chicago Bears.

Bears GM Ryan Pace is again recruiting Saints free agents to Chicago. The rumors are for Teddy Bridgewater to supplant current Bears QB Mitch Trubisky as the starter for the 2020 regular season.

Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) meet after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The story on a Bridgewater-Bears negotiations came from ProFootballTalk in a tweet:

Bridgewater is one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market. He led the New Orleans Saints to five undefeated games while starting quarterback, Drew Brees, was on the mend from a thumb ligament injury. Los Angeles Rams’ DT Aaron Donald caused the injury when the Saints faced the team in a 9-27 loss on September 15, 2019. Bridgewater’s performance of a 5-0 record with 9 TD, 2 INT, and 99.1 QBR was outstanding for New Orleans and kept them in the playoff race while Brees was healing from surgery to repair his right thumb.

Teddy will continue to test the NFL market for his services, and he may have another suitor in Tampa. New Orleans Saints front-office has a dilemma. They must sign Drew Brees to a contract before the free agency period begins on March 18th. According to the Spotrac website, if the Saints and Brees cannot reach a deal, it will hit them with $21.3M in dead cap space in 2020.

More activity on the New Orleans Saints free agents will be reported by the Saints News Network.

