Kamara and Hill Propel Saints To Dominating 1st Quarter Lead
Saints running backs were dominant on the third possession to take a commanding lead.
The New Orleans Saints have a commanding 17-0 first-quarter lead over the Carolina Panthers. On the club's third drive and score, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara took control of the offensive production.
New Orleans marched down the field on an 11-play, 79-yard drive in 5:38. Derek Carr connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 3-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt by kicker Blake Grupe was successful.
THIRD DRIVE NUMBERS
Kamara: Runs for 9 yards, 5 yards, 17 yards, and 2 yards = 33 yards
Hill: Runs for 12 yards, 9 yards, 5 yards = 26 yards
