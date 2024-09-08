Saints News Network

Kamara and Hill Propel Saints To Dominating 1st Quarter Lead

Saints running backs were dominant on the third possession to take a commanding lead.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a commanding 17-0 first-quarter lead over the Carolina Panthers. On the club's third drive and score, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara took control of the offensive production.


New Orleans marched down the field on an 11-play, 79-yard drive in 5:38. Derek Carr connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 3-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt by kicker Blake Grupe was successful.

THIRD DRIVE NUMBERS

Kamara: Runs for 9 yards, 5 yards, 17 yards, and 2 yards = 33 yards
Hill: Runs for 12 yards, 9 yards, 5 yards = 26 yards

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY