2020 New Orleans Saints Mock Draft II

The 2020 NFL draft is finally here. After months of speculation, we will finally find out who the New Orleans Saints will add to a talented roster that has won three consecutive NFC South championships. Barring trades over the next three days of the event, the Saints will have picks in rounds 1 (24th overall), 3 (88th), 4 (130), 5 (169), and 6 (203).

With the draft just hours away, here is my second mock draft, with predictions for the Saints selections for all five picks but no projected trades.

1st - Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU)

Sep 21, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele (7) dives past TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I honestly don’t feel like the Saints will stay at this spot. They’ll either identify a player to move up for, or I wouldn’t be surprised if for the first time in Sean Payton’s tenure as head coach the team trades back into the early second round. If they stand pat at 24, I think linebacker Patrick Queen from LSU would be a great fit but could be off the board earlier.

Blacklock is the pick here because he is a terrific disruptive presence as an interior pass rusher with the abilities to develop as a run defender. Tampa Bay just added Tom Brady at quarterback, and all signal callers get uncomfortable at inside pressure. The Saints have a talented rotation at defensive tackle, but Sheldon Rankins has had his year ended early by injury in each of the last two seasons and his contract expires at the end of the year. Blacklock has great value here in a thin crop of defensive tackles in this draft.

3rd - Logan Wilson, LB (Wyoming)

Sep 16, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Taj Griffin (5) is tackled by Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints fill a roster need here with one of the most complete linebackers in the draft. Wilson is a tackling machine with the capability to play any of the linebacker spots. He’s an outstanding run defender with terrific vision and good instincts and has the athletic ability to provide solid coverage.

Wilson is an every down linebacker with the coverage ability, run stopping skills, and diagnosis of offenses to work his way into a starting role. He has great recognition of gaps in opposing blocking, with the burst to slice through and make a play. Wilson slips off blocks well to the ball carrier and is an excellent tackler in the open field. He has the athletic ability to cover tight ends or running backs man to man but is stronger in zone coverage at this point of his career. Wilson has a smooth drop and instinctive feel in zones, with a fluid change of direction and excellent ball skills.



4th - Van Jefferson, WR (Florida)

Nov 30, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) catches the ball over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Levonta Taylor (1) during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Saints grab a receiver with their 1st pick, but after the offseason signing of Emmanuel Sanders I think they’ll take advantage of the receiver depth in this draft with a later pick. Jefferson is one of the best route runners in this draft and has good size, great hands, and underrated athleticism.

Jefferson can excel from either the outside or from the slot and has a great understanding of defensive coverages and the ability to adjust his route quickly. He’s a sharp and precise route runner that sets up defensive backs with fakes and double moves. Jefferson has powerful hands and catches the ball away from his frame, turning upfield quickly after securing the catch for extra yardage. He operates well in traffic, using his body to shield defenders from the throw. He has tremendous leaping ability and elevates above the coverage to catch a throw at its high point. Jefferson uses quick feet and good upper body movement to defeat the press at the line and gets open quickly.



5th - Kindle Vildor, CB (Georgia Southern)

Dec 21, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) prevents a catch by Liberty Flames wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) during the second half of the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Vildor is a combative pass defender that has the athleticism to play multiple coverage responsibilities but excels best in man-to-man duties. He has fluid hips and good footwork for rapid change of direction and mirrors his receiver well. Vildor has the length and long arms to challenge quick throws. He accelerates with receivers well out of their breaks to stay in a position to make a play on the ball. Vildor has good leaping ability and solid ball skills to win contested throws and challenges every throw his direction.



6th - Anthony McFarland Jr., RB (Maryland)

Oct 5, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) rushes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton has found great value at running back in late rounds or as undrafted free agents during his time with the Saints. McFarland was a highly productive back at Maryland but was often injured, causing a drop in his draft placement. He’s a smaller back at 5’8 208-Lbs., but runs decisively between the tackles and has good acceleration in the open field. McFarland is a sharp one-cut runner and has very good receiving skills out of the backfield, giving him the versatility to be a fit in the New Orleans offensive system. He can be a Day 3 steal if he can stay healthy.

