2020 NFC South Tight Ends Preview

The NFC South division has some of the most prolific passing attacks in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are typically among the league's top-five ranked passing games. Quarterbacks like Drew Brees of the Saints, Matt Ryan of the Falcons, and new Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady are among the league's most elite signal-callers. At the same time, former Buccaneers QB and current New Orleans backup Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards last season. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas, Julio Jones of Atlanta, and Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans are among the league's best wideouts. New Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers, Panthers WR DJ Moore, and the Falcons Calvin Ridley are Pro Bowl-caliber receivers. The division also has several playmakers at the TE position that can be a security blanket for their quarterbacks and provide mismatches for opposing defenses. Here are the projected top tight ends for each NFC South team.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Baltimore won 26-23 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: HAYDEN HURST (27-Yrs old - 6’4” 245-Lbs)

2019 Statistics (w/Ravens)

- 39 targets, 30 receptions, 349 yards, 2 touchdowns

2018 Statistics (w/Ravens)

- 23 targets, 13 receptions, 163 yards, 1 touchdown

TE2: JAEDEN GRAHAM (24-Yrs old - 6’4” 250-Lbs)

2019 Statistics (Rookie)

- 10 targets, 9 receptions, 149 yards, 1 touchdown

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham (87) catches a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons lost a valuable weapon when Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper departed as a free agent this offseason. To compensate for Hooper's departure, they traded their 2nd, and 5th round picks to Baltimore in exchange for Hurst, the 25th overall selection in the 1st round of the 2018 draft. Hurst is an athletic receiver who can threaten defenses deep and in the open field but must improve his in-line blocking and release off the line of scrimmage. Graham is a good athlete who could be a darkhorse contributor as a receiver for Atlanta's passing game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Dec 15, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after a reception during the fourth quarter against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: IAN THOMAS (24-Yrs old - 6’3” 260-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 30 targets, 16 receptions, 136 yards, 1 touchdown

2018 Statistics (Rookie)

- 49 targets, 36 receptions, 333 yards,2 touchdowns

TE2: CHRIS MANHERTZ (28-Yrs old - 6’6” 255-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 1 target, 1 reception, 11 yards, 0 touchdowns

2018 Statistics

- 5 targets, 2 receptions, 52 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec 3, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz (82) can't catch a touchdown pass while defended by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina lost one of its all-time greats when multi-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen was released after the 2019 season, elevating the third-year Thomas into the starting role. Thomas is a terrific athlete with excellent hands but must improve his route precision to be a consistent target for new Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater. Manhertz, a former Saint, is little more than an extra blocker for the offensive line but could be a secondary option near the goal line.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: JARED COOK (33-Yrs old - 6’5” 254-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 65 targets, 43 receptions, 705 yards, 9 touchdowns

2018 Statistics (w/Raiders)

- 101 targets, 68 receptions, 896 yards, 6 touchdowns

- 4x 100-Yd games

TE2: JOSH HILL (30-Yrs old - 6’5” 250-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 35 targets, 25 receptions, 226 yards, 3 touchdowns

2018 Statistics

- 24 targets, 16 receptions, 185 yards, 1 touchdown

TE3: ADAM TRAUTMAN (Rookie - 6’5” 253-Lbs)

- 171 receptions 2,295 yards, 31 TDS in 3-Yrs at Dayton

Cook provided a deadly receiving option for Saints QB Drew Brees to go along with WR Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara. Still playing at a top-level after eleven seasons, Cook is an athletic mismatch for linebackers and has a size advantage over most defensive backs. He should be an even bigger factor in the New Orleans offense in his second year with the team after a slow start to 2019.

Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North tight end Adam Trautman of Dayton (84) runs a reception through South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints traded four Day 3 draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move back into the 3rd round this spring, selecting Trautman with the 105th overall pick. Trautman is a physical receiver with excellent hands and outstanding athletic ability. Expect him to be more productive as the year progresses as he’s groomed to be the probable starter at TE in 2021 with Cook’s pending free agency after this season. Hill is one of the league's best blockers at the position and a valuable asset to the running game. He adds little threat as a receiver, but Brees trusts him in short-yardage situations or near the goal line.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sep 9, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs after a catch and is defended by New Orleans Saints defensive back Vonn Bell (24) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: ROB GRONKOWSKI (31-Yrs old - 6’6” 268-Lbs)

2018 Statistics (w/Patriots; 2019=DNP)

- 72 targets, 47 receptions, 682 yards, 3 touchdowns

- 2x 100-Yd games

TE2: O.J. HOWARD (25-Yrs old - 6’6” 251-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 53 targets, 34 receptions, 459 yards, 1 touchdown

2018 Statistics

- 48 targets, 34 receptions, 565 yards, 5 touchdowns

TE3: CAMERON BRATE (29-Yrs old - 6’5” 245-Lbs)

2019 Statistics

- 55 targets, 36 receptions, 311 yards, 4 touchdowns

2018 Statistics

- 49 targets, 30 receptions, 289 yards, 6 touchdowns

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) catches the ball over New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers lured the nine-year veteran Gronkowski out of retirement to rejoin Brady, his quarterback in New England. Once undoubtedly the most dominant TE in football, there is some question to what Gronkowski can contribute with a chronically bad back and a year of inactivity. The Buccaneers can afford to limit Gronk's snaps by attacking defenses with not just the productive tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at WR but also with one of the league's most athletic pair of tight ends over the last two years.

Howard, the 19th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 draft, could be the NFL's best athlete at the position. He can threaten defenses deep like a wideout and has improved his route precision in three seasons. Brate is a terrific route runner who has the athletic advantage over most linebackers.

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a catch with Carolina Panthers cornerback Javien Elliott (23) defending in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Cook was flagged for offensive pass interference. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Both Brees and Brady have been their most productive when they've had a receiving threat at TE to go along with their weapons at wideout, so we should expect big numbers at this position from both teams in 2020. Hurst has the physical abilities to step smoothly in for Hooper and put up career-high numbers for Atlanta's pass-happy offense. Bridgewater has used his tight ends heavily throughout his career, allowing Thomas to thrive in his first season as a starter. Every NFC South team possesses at least one athletic matchup advantage at TE, just one more reason that this entire division's offenses continue to be nightmares for defenses throughout the NFL.