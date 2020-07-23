2020 NFC South Tight Ends Preview
Bob Rose
The NFC South division has some of the most prolific passing attacks in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are typically among the league's top-five ranked passing games. Quarterbacks like Drew Brees of the Saints, Matt Ryan of the Falcons, and new Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady are among the league's most elite signal-callers. At the same time, former Buccaneers QB and current New Orleans backup Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards last season. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas, Julio Jones of Atlanta, and Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans are among the league's best wideouts. New Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers, Panthers WR DJ Moore, and the Falcons Calvin Ridley are Pro Bowl-caliber receivers. The division also has several playmakers at the TE position that can be a security blanket for their quarterbacks and provide mismatches for opposing defenses. Here are the projected top tight ends for each NFC South team.
ATLANTA FALCONS
TE1: HAYDEN HURST (27-Yrs old - 6’4” 245-Lbs)
2019 Statistics (w/Ravens)
- 39 targets, 30 receptions, 349 yards, 2 touchdowns
2018 Statistics (w/Ravens)
- 23 targets, 13 receptions, 163 yards, 1 touchdown
TE2: JAEDEN GRAHAM (24-Yrs old - 6’4” 250-Lbs)
2019 Statistics (Rookie)
- 10 targets, 9 receptions, 149 yards, 1 touchdown
The Falcons lost a valuable weapon when Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper departed as a free agent this offseason. To compensate for Hooper's departure, they traded their 2nd, and 5th round picks to Baltimore in exchange for Hurst, the 25th overall selection in the 1st round of the 2018 draft. Hurst is an athletic receiver who can threaten defenses deep and in the open field but must improve his in-line blocking and release off the line of scrimmage. Graham is a good athlete who could be a darkhorse contributor as a receiver for Atlanta's passing game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
TE1: IAN THOMAS (24-Yrs old - 6’3” 260-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 30 targets, 16 receptions, 136 yards, 1 touchdown
2018 Statistics (Rookie)
- 49 targets, 36 receptions, 333 yards,2 touchdowns
TE2: CHRIS MANHERTZ (28-Yrs old - 6’6” 255-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 1 target, 1 reception, 11 yards, 0 touchdowns
2018 Statistics
- 5 targets, 2 receptions, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
Carolina lost one of its all-time greats when multi-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen was released after the 2019 season, elevating the third-year Thomas into the starting role. Thomas is a terrific athlete with excellent hands but must improve his route precision to be a consistent target for new Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater. Manhertz, a former Saint, is little more than an extra blocker for the offensive line but could be a secondary option near the goal line.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
TE1: JARED COOK (33-Yrs old - 6’5” 254-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 65 targets, 43 receptions, 705 yards, 9 touchdowns
2018 Statistics (w/Raiders)
- 101 targets, 68 receptions, 896 yards, 6 touchdowns
- 4x 100-Yd games
TE2: JOSH HILL (30-Yrs old - 6’5” 250-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 35 targets, 25 receptions, 226 yards, 3 touchdowns
2018 Statistics
- 24 targets, 16 receptions, 185 yards, 1 touchdown
TE3: ADAM TRAUTMAN (Rookie - 6’5” 253-Lbs)
- 171 receptions 2,295 yards, 31 TDS in 3-Yrs at Dayton
Cook provided a deadly receiving option for Saints QB Drew Brees to go along with WR Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara. Still playing at a top-level after eleven seasons, Cook is an athletic mismatch for linebackers and has a size advantage over most defensive backs. He should be an even bigger factor in the New Orleans offense in his second year with the team after a slow start to 2019.
The Saints traded four Day 3 draft picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move back into the 3rd round this spring, selecting Trautman with the 105th overall pick. Trautman is a physical receiver with excellent hands and outstanding athletic ability. Expect him to be more productive as the year progresses as he’s groomed to be the probable starter at TE in 2021 with Cook’s pending free agency after this season. Hill is one of the league's best blockers at the position and a valuable asset to the running game. He adds little threat as a receiver, but Brees trusts him in short-yardage situations or near the goal line.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
TE1: ROB GRONKOWSKI (31-Yrs old - 6’6” 268-Lbs)
2018 Statistics (w/Patriots; 2019=DNP)
- 72 targets, 47 receptions, 682 yards, 3 touchdowns
- 2x 100-Yd games
TE2: O.J. HOWARD (25-Yrs old - 6’6” 251-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 53 targets, 34 receptions, 459 yards, 1 touchdown
2018 Statistics
- 48 targets, 34 receptions, 565 yards, 5 touchdowns
TE3: CAMERON BRATE (29-Yrs old - 6’5” 245-Lbs)
2019 Statistics
- 55 targets, 36 receptions, 311 yards, 4 touchdowns
2018 Statistics
- 49 targets, 30 receptions, 289 yards, 6 touchdowns
The Buccaneers lured the nine-year veteran Gronkowski out of retirement to rejoin Brady, his quarterback in New England. Once undoubtedly the most dominant TE in football, there is some question to what Gronkowski can contribute with a chronically bad back and a year of inactivity. The Buccaneers can afford to limit Gronk's snaps by attacking defenses with not just the productive tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at WR but also with one of the league's most athletic pair of tight ends over the last two years.
Howard, the 19th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 draft, could be the NFL's best athlete at the position. He can threaten defenses deep like a wideout and has improved his route precision in three seasons. Brate is a terrific route runner who has the athletic advantage over most linebackers.
Both Brees and Brady have been their most productive when they've had a receiving threat at TE to go along with their weapons at wideout, so we should expect big numbers at this position from both teams in 2020. Hurst has the physical abilities to step smoothly in for Hooper and put up career-high numbers for Atlanta's pass-happy offense. Bridgewater has used his tight ends heavily throughout his career, allowing Thomas to thrive in his first season as a starter. Every NFC South team possesses at least one athletic matchup advantage at TE, just one more reason that this entire division's offenses continue to be nightmares for defenses throughout the NFL.