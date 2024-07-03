A Former New Orleans Saints Longtime Staff Member Mourned As He Dies At 101
The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former grounds superintendent and beloved longtime staff member Lester Vallet Sr., who passed away on Friday at 101, according to the club's website.
Vallet's legacy lives on through his son, Lester Vallet Jr., who continued the family's tradition of service to the New Orleans Saints organization. Following his father's retirement, Lester Jr. became a longtime member of the team's facilities/grounds department.
Vallet was part of the Saints organization for over 30 years. He served as the grounds superintendent for over a decade, starting in 1979. In this role, he maintained the team's practice fields, meeting rooms, and locker rooms at the original practice facility situated off David Drive in Metairie.
Vallet's first involvement with the Saints franchise began when he served as the stadium superintendent at Tulane University for 12 years. During that time, Tulane Stadium was the team's home from 1967-74. Vallet then became the field crew supervisor at the team's current home, the Superdome, where the team moved into in 1975. He later joined the Saints staff full-time in 1979.
The United States Army drafted the Baton Rouge native following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served from 1942 until 1945. Vallet was a saddlemaker with the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry Regiments before being reassigned to the 1700th Engineer Combat Battalion. Vallet and his unit worked to construct and deconstruct bridges across the Rhine River in Europe. After the war, Vallet returned home and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant.