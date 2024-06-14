A Positive Medical Update For A New Orleans Saints Defensive End As Minicamp Breaks
Dr. Robert Watkins performed Chase Young's offseason neck surgery, forcing the defensive end to miss full participation at this week's Saints minicamp.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Young "received a positive report from renowned neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in a checkup this week, per source." He added, "He'll undergo more tests in about six weeks, but he plans to participate in training camp."
On Tuesday, Young told reporters he had returned to active training and was lifting, saying, "I'm back in that stage."
Young disclosed to New Orleans that he would have neck surgery before the Saints signed him to a one-year, $13 million free-agent contract on March 18.
"I feel fine," Young said. "I ran ten 50s [yard dashes]. I'm getting back in shape...I'm going to be ready."
The Saint's defense signed Young to add pass-rushing help after posting only 343 sacks in the 2023-24 season.
Chase Young, 25, was traded from Washington to San Francisco last season in exchange for a 2024 third-round selection. Ironically, the Commanders used the pick to draft the 49ers Christian McCaffrey's brother, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, as the 100th overall selection.
Washington drafted Chase Young out of Ohio State University as the second overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Young immediately made an impact with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, four passes defended, and a touchdown, earning him the 2020 AP NFL Rookie of the Year award. Since his rookie campaign, a torn ACL and patellar tendon in his right knee affected his 2021 and most of the 2022 seasons in Washington.
The Pro Bowler has 100 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in the NFL career.