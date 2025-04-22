Alarming New Report Reveals Saints' Feelings About Shedeur Sanders
New Orleans Saints fans probably should stop dreaming about Shedeur Sanders.
Numerous recent reports indicate the Saints don't plan to target a quarterback with the ninth-overall pick and instead will prioritize fortifying the trenches. However, those reports didn't reveal much about how New Orleans' front office actually feels about Sanders.
Well, a new post from Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune makes it clear the Saints aren't high on Sanders.
"I'm not sure who the Saints are going to pick at No. 9 on Thursday night," Duncan wrote Tuesday on the X platform. "But I think I can safely say that it won't be Shedeur Sanders."
We might be filling in the gaps too much, but it's hard to read that post without viewing it as an indictment of Sanders. It sure seems as if Duncan reached out to someone connected to the Saints to ask about Sanders and received a rebuke of the Colorado star.
With all that said, the Saints reportedly are high on one top QB prospect: Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter quoted a source who said New Orleans is "hot and heavy" on Dart, whom the Saints could target with their second pick -- whenever it is.
Thankfully, all of this speculation will end Thursday when the 2025 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET.
More NFL: Eagles Rumors: Major Update On A.J. Brown Trade Rumors From Top Insider