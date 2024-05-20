Saints Head Coach and GM Give Big Updates Ahead of OTAs
The Saints held their annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic in Kenner on Monday, and several big updates came out of it after talking to Mickey Loomis, Dennis Allen, Cam Jordan and Cesar Ruiz. Here's some of the biggest takeaways.
Chase Young Update
Dennis Allen was asked about where Chase Young was at right now in the rehab process coming off of his neck surgery.
"Things are going well right now," Allen said. "I don't expect to see him out there on the practice field working anytime soon. He's been able to participate in some of the walkthrough stuff that we've had. I think that'll be the mode that he's going be in for the majority of this time of year and we'll see where we're at when training camp comes around."
Mickey Loomis revealed that when Young came out of college that he was one of the best defensive prospects the Saints had seen in a while. He dealt with injuries and circumstances that were within his control and not within his control, but the Saints are getting a player that has a chip on his shoulder and ready to prove something.
Loomis said, "I'm excited because he's excited. He's excited to be here with this group. He's been very enthusiastic. He's dove into the deep end of the pool with us. There's no toe in the water with him, and all that is really exciting."
Marshon Lattimore Update
Allen said, "I had a conversation with him probably 2 or 3 weeks ago. I thought it was a positive conversation, so yeah, we're moving forward."
There's been plenty of trade speculation for a while now, and the more we've heard from Allen dating back to the draft, the more positive it seems.
Salary Cap Outlook
Loomis said the team was in a conserving resources and spending less mode to recover from some of the salary cap things that happened from previous years, but haven't turned the corner yet.
"I think we're making progress. We're getting back to feeling comfortable with our plan going forward, always looking 2-3 years out in front. So, I think I feel a little more comfortable."
The Saints feel like they have a good mix of veterans and young guys and also that some of the younger players can turn into strong contributors this season.
Quick Hits and Nuggets
- OTAs will have 'pretty good' attendance, according to Allen. Cam Jordan said that it was around 90 percent. There's a lot of optimism and enthusiasm during this part of the year.
- Jordan also gave an update on where he is in the rehab process from his offseason ankle surgery. "It's going. Almost to where I want to be. I wouldn't say exactly where I want to be, but we're heading there. We're trending." He said that he's almost cleared for running, but there's a game plan in place for him getting back on the field.
- The Week 7 game against the Broncos and Sean Payton was one Jordan said the Saints have to win. He said that this is the year the team has to get out of the rut of missing the playoffs, and having a Super Bowl in New Orleans could help add some extra momentum.
- Cesar Ruiz has shed some weight, as he's down from 325 to 314 pounds. He's extremely eager to play in Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme. He said that once he heard about the new system that his priority was getting back to New Orleans on a flight. Ruiz also said that everyone is responding well to new offensive line coach John Benton and that he's great for the room.
- Mickey Loomis revealed that the Saints did make attempts to re-sign Andrus Peat, but he chose to start fresh with the Raiders.
- Loomis said the Saints didn't go into the draft thinking about taking a quarterback, but Spencer Rattler was a guy that the team thought a lot of and was staring at them in the latter part of the draft. He was quick to bring up Jake Haener in the mix behind Derek Carr.
- Dennis Allen said that one of the things that stood out from rookie minicamp initially was the intelligence level of the players and he was pleased with what he saw.
- Allen said the feedback he's received initially on the new offensive additions has been outstanding from some of the players. The organization, attention to detail and work ethic have been there with the new installations.
- The schedule is the schedule, but one thing that Allen pointed out that Week 5 is the first time the Saints play on a grass field (Chiefs).
- Allen said that there wasn't any one particular thing that stood out from last year that the team has to do better. However, he did say, "I think we've got to be able to make plays in clutch moments in the game. I think our ability to play in the fourth quarter and our ability to finish in the fourth quarter is going to be critical."
- The addition of Lucas Patrick was somewhat influenced by some conversation with Bryan Bresee due to him being one of the toughest guys he's went against. Allen did clarify that the decision was made before the recommendation, but said it was positive that players respect the moves.