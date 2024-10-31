Alvin Kamara Gifted Lifetime Supply Of Beer
NEW ORLEANS - After signing a two-year extension with the New Orleans Saints last week, running back Alvin Kamara has a new partner, Abita Beer. The local beer company, located 30 miles north of New Orleans, gifted the 29-year-a-lifetime supply of their product. Pictures of the first drop-off at Kamara's house began circulating on social media.
"On behalf of everyone here at Abita, we wanted to share our heartfelt appreciation for your loyalty to New Orleans," the note from the beer company read. "Your dedication truly shines, inspiring all of us who are proud to call Louisiana home. In light of this, we'd love to offer a lifetime gift from Abita."
This season has been a rollercoaster for the Saints. After a strong start with two wins, the team is now grappling with a six-game losing streak. Kamara, a beacon of resilience, recently disclosed that he's been playing with a broken hand sustained in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite this setback and other injuries to his ribs and hip, he's shown unwavering commitment by not missing a single game this year.
"The reality of this league is nobody is 100 percent," the five-time Pro Bowl running back said. "If you're 100 percent, you might be Superman or something and need a drug test. Nobody is 100 percent in this league, so it's a race every week to get back to that. As long as I feel like I can protect myself on the field, I'm going to go."
Time is running out for the team to turn this season around. One bright spot is the possible return of quarterback Derek Carr to the lineup, who's missed the last three games with an oblique injury. The team hopes his return can jump-start an offense that has not scored over ten points in the past two games.
Despite his various injuries, Kamara has done his part to perform. He has 812 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on the season and is within striking distance of Mark Ingram's franchise record for rushing yards. Kamara is just 167 rushing yards from obtaining that milestone.
The former third-round pick from the University of Tennessee has seen many highs and lows in his career with the Saints. Despite it all, he's likely to end his career in New Orleans, as his extension takes him through the 2026 NFL season. Abita Brewing Company dubbed him the "Loyal King," he's proven to be just that and more.