Kamara's King Crunch Cereal on Grocery Store Aisles

New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara's 'King Crunch' cereal has hit the grocery shelves.

Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network; July 31, 2021; Metairie, LA at Ochsner Performance Center

ALVIN KAMARA'S KING CRUNCH

The New Orleans All-Pro running back and entrepreneur has a new venture. PLB Sports & Entertainment shared with Saints News Network the announcement of their new partnership with Kamara.

CREDIT: New Orleans Saints Facebook Group

PLB Sports & Entertainment created Doug Flutie's 'Flutie Flakes.' On Monday, they plan to "launch Kamara’s King Crunch cereal, a honey-oat bunch profile.

The cereal bearing Kamara’s name will be available online at PLBSE.com and locally in select Rouses Markets across Louisiana in the Fall of 2021." A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Children's Bureau of New Orleans in Greater New Orleans.

“I’m very excited about creating my own cereal box,” said Kamara. “I get to live out a childhood dream and help support the incredible work that the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans is doing to bring mental wellness resources to kids and families in the city."

Kamara is heading into his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints. In 60 games, the All-Pro running back has rushed 672 times for 3,340 yards, 43 rushing touchdowns, and 326 receptions for 2,824 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He has amassed 6,164 yards from the line of scrimmage in 998 total touches in his career.

