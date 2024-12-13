Alvin Kamara Update: Saints RB Back At Practice On Friday Ahead of Commanders Game
After being absent for the past two days, Alvin Kamara (illness) returned to practice for the Saints on Friday. Derek Carr (concussion/hand), D'Marco Jackson (ankle) and Ryder Anderson (practice squad) were among those not spotted during the open portion made available to the media.
New Orleans is looking to pull off an upset when they host the Commanders in Week 15, and they're going to need just about everything to go right for them in order to do so. Currently, they're a 7.5-point underdog. Jake Haener is getting the nod for the Saints, and many are eager to see what he brings to the table in his first career start.
On the opposite side, Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will officially make his debut for Washington. It's something we learned about early in the month.