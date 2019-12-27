Saints News Network
Saints Bring in Antonio Brown for Workout

John Hendrix

Every day can be fun when it comes to social media, particularly when it comes to Antonio Brown. Early on Friday morning, the free agent wide receiver posted to his personal Instagram a piece of paper that involved the New Orleans Saints: A tryout waiver.

There was some skepticism regarding the authenticity, but Brown would later post to his story a shot from the team's training facility.

It's important to remember that the Saints, just like any other team, do their due diligence when it comes to players. There could be other players working out, and it's really no different than any other day. Workouts are conducted almost every day.

Also of importance, Antonio Brown is not currently on the Commissioner's Exempt list. The NFL said earlier this season, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation." It means he wouldn't see the field unless that's all cleared up.

