Aside From The Obvious Choice, Here Are The Saints Offensive Standouts Through Week 12
The offense of the New Orleans Saints got off to a torrid start in 2024. Over their first two games, the Saints 91 points, reached the end zone 11 times, and racked up 811 yards of total offense.
In the nine games since, New Orleans has averaged just 18.2 points per outing and have been held to 20 points or fewer five times. Injuries can be blamed for most of that drop off. Derek Carr, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Jamaal Williams, and several offensive linemen have missed huge chunks of action. Shaheed, and perhaps Olave, are sidelined for the rest of the year.
Despite extra defensive focus, no complementary weapons, and a skeleton crew of blockers, Alvin Kamara has remained extremely productive. Kamara is on a career-best pace as a rusher with 782 yards and six scores on the ground. He also leads the team in receptions, pulling in 55 passes for 443 yards.
Alvin Kamara is obviously the team's MVP through the first 12 weeks. Aside from Kamara, who have been the other standouts for the New Orleans offense? The Saints News Network crew debates this exact topic.
John Hendrix
Alvin Kamara is the clear and obvious choice for being the Saints MVP right now, but for the sake of being different, let's go with Erik McCoy on offense.
Why McCoy? Just look at how much the team struggled without him in the lineup*. It's no guarantee that the Saints would have a different result and record if he weren't lost due to the groin injury, but there's a really good argument to make.
*In two full games plus most of another (Cleveland) with McCoy in the lineup, the Saints averaged 40 points, 428 total yards, and 194.7 yards on the ground while averaging 5.6 per rush. Over seven full games plus all but three snaps of another (Philadelphia) without McCoy, New Orleans averaged 17 points, 317 yards, and 106.8 on the ground with an average of 4.1 per carry.*
Kyle T. Mosley
Aside from Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans offense lacks impact without No. 7 on the field. Kamara gives the Saints the overall leadership via performance, but Taysom Hill is the catalyst or spark plug when the team needs life. We can reflect on at least three victories without Taysom Hill, which might have resulted in losses.
Taysom Hill 2024 Stats
Rushing = 34-268 yards, 6 TD
Receiving = 18-150 yards
Passing = 2-4 50 yards, 1 interception
Hill has missed five games this season, creating a noticeable absence for the offense. Against Cleveland in Week 11, Hill had an incredible 248 all-purpose yards, including 138 and three scores on the ground.
Bob Rose
Derek Carr deserves some consideration. For the most part, he's played pretty well. This despite the fact that he was missing playmaking wideouts Olave and Shaheed when he returned from his own injury.
I've got to go with the tackle tandem of Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning. Unlike the rest of the offense, they've stayed healthy all year and have also maintained a pretty high level of play. Remember that each player is basically playing a new position this year.
Most had written Penning off as a bust coming into the season. His move to right tackle changed that perspective. He's been a dominant run blocker and although pass protection still needs work, he's improved noticeably in that area.
An All-American right tackle in college, Fuaga has been an immediate standout on the left side. He had a couple of rough outings at mid-season, but for the most part has played at a high level. Fuaga has been a terrific run blocker and has controlled some of the best pass rushers in the league despite his inexperience.
The Saints have answers at both tackle spots for the first time since 2021. For all the issues this offense has had, this is one area that has been consistent while giving hope for a bright future.