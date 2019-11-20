Saints News
Network
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Get a Great Welcome at Hotel by Tampa High School Band after Bucs Game

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints received a great welcome after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the Howard W. Blake High School Marching Yellow Jackets Band.  The band played a rousing "When the Saints go Marching In" with Sean Payton, Drew Brees and the team gliding down the hotel's hallway smiling to the tune.  

The video was tweeted by MTMV Podcast Network.

More music and performances on the Howard W. Blake High School Yellow Jackets Band can be found on YouTube.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Michael Thomas Keeps Ballin', Making History, and NFL Fans are Buzzin'

Kyle T. Mosley
3 1

Saints Michael Thomas history making performances in New Orleans are outstanding and NFL fans are starting to take notice.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints DB's Played with Swagger! (WWL, Bobby Hebert) “I thought the secondary played with a lot of…

2

Saints Angel of the Week: Dr. Nicole Jackson, A Veterans Day Gift of a Smile (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
3 4

Our Saints Angel of the Week is Dentist, Dr. Nicole Jackson, an Air Force Veteran and true angel in the New Orleans community for veterans.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers Preview

Bob Rose
0

Important NFC South battle is vital to both teams in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Complimentary Players Fuel Saints Win Over Tampa Bay

Bob Rose
1

New Orleans benefits from standout efforts from players other than their stars in a big team victory on the road.

SaintsNews

Michael Thomas is LOCKED IN - Deion Sanders Interview

2

Game Balls: Saints at Buccaneers (Week 11)

BtBoylan
1

Following a 34-17 victory on the road against Tampa Bay, here are the Saints that won "Game Balls" from Brendan "The Butler" Boylan.

Saints Top Stats & Performances Over Bucs - Week 11

Kyle T. Mosley
3

Saints Top Stats & Performances Over Bucs - Week 11

Saints Bounce Back Against Bucs, Win 34-17

BtBoylan
2

After a disappointing loss to arch rival Atlanta, the Saints blow by Tampa Bay in a 17 point victory.

By the Numbers: Can the Saints Handle the Dangerous Evans-Godwin Combo without Lattimore?

Kyle T. Mosley
3

Saints star CB Marshon Lattimore's game status are listed as OUT against the Buccanneers. How will the New Orleans Saints DBs handle Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with Lattimore?