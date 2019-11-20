Saints Get a Great Welcome at Hotel by Tampa High School Band after Bucs Game

The New Orleans Saints received a great welcome after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the Howard W. Blake High School Marching Yellow Jackets Band. The band played a rousing "When the Saints go Marching In" with Sean Payton, Drew Brees and the team gliding down the hotel's hallway smiling to the tune.

The video was tweeted by MTMV Podcast Network.

More music and performances on the Howard W. Blake High School Yellow Jackets Band can be found on YouTube.