Bayou Blitz:  Guests - Saints DB Keith Washington and Mike Detillier (LIVE STREAM)

Kyle T. Mosley

The Bayou Blitz Podcast will have special guests Saints rookie CB Keith Washington and NFL Draft Expert Mike Detillier.

Streaming starts 8 PM CST/9 PM EST on the following social media sites:

Hosts:  Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network

Date: May 6, 2020

Time: 8 PM CST/ 9 PM EST

Website: www.si.com/nfl/saints

@Saints @SaintsNews #saints #saintsnews @bobbyr2613 @ktmoze 

