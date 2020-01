Bayou Blitz Podcast hosts Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the probable changes from the Saints loss to the Vikings in the Wild Card Playoff round, the future of Drew Brees, and can the team cannot allow Drew to walk in 2020?

The Saints have several important decisions to make in the front-office to support the team on the field in 2020. If you were Saints GM Mickey Loomis, what is your priority?