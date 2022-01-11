Bears Request to Interview Jeff Ireland

It won't be surprising to see some Saints coaching and personnel interest across the league in the offseason, and the first shoe has dropped.

The Saints front office and coaching staff are expected to garner interest in the offseason, and it appears to have started. According to a Tuesday morning report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears put in a request to interview Jeff Ireland for their opening general manager spot. Multiple outlets have confirmed the news, including SI's Albert Breer.

Ireland joined the Saints in 2015 along with Dennis Allen, serving as an assistant general manager and college scouting director. His resume includes a stellar 2017 draft class that helped New Orleans turn the corner with draftees that included Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, and Trey Hendrickson.

No date has been set for the interview, as there are multiple openings across the league. Last offseason saw the Atlanta Falcons pry away Terry Fontenot, who had worked his way up with the Saints from 2003.

Read More Saints News