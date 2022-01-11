Skip to main content

Bears Request to Interview Saints' Jeff Ireland

It won't be surprising to see some Saints coaching and personnel interest across the league in the offseason, and the first shoe has dropped.

The Saints front office and coaching staff are expected to garner interest in the offseason, and it appears to have started. According to a Tuesday morning report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears put in a request to interview Jeff Ireland for their opening general manager spot. Multiple outlets have confirmed the news, including SI's Albert Breer.

Ireland joined the Saints in 2015 along with Dennis Allen, serving as an assistant general manager and college scouting director. His resume includes a stellar 2017 draft class that helped New Orleans turn the corner with draftees that included Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, and Trey Hendrickson. 

No date has been set for the interview, as there are multiple openings across the league. Last offseason saw the Atlanta Falcons pry away Terry Fontenot, who had worked his way up with the Saints from 2003. 

Read More

Read More Saints News

USATSI_7064390
News

Bears Request to Interview Jeff Ireland

42 seconds ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)
News

Sean Payton Provides a Taysom Hill Injury Update

22 hours ago
USATSI_17481040_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls From the Saints Bittersweet 30-20 Blasting of the Falcons

22 hours ago
USATSI_17479919
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offense : A Few Pieces Away

22 hours ago
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres (1)
News

2022 Saints Opponents Set After Week 18

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17479919
News

Saints Miss Playoffs After Rams Lose in OT

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17479487_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints Fry Falcons, Await Playoff Fate

Jan 9, 2022