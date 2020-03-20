Saints News Network
Best Remaining Free Agent Fits for the New Orleans Saints

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints had little player activity in Day 4 of free agency on Thursday. The team announced that they had picked up the 5th year options for cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, locking them down until 2022. New Orleans has been more intent on keeping their current roster intact so far in free agency. They have re-signed quarterback Drew Brees, defensive tackle David Onyemata, long snapper Zach Wood, and on Friday announced that they have re-signed guard Andrus Peat to a reported 5-Yr deal worth $57.5 million dollars. New Orleans lost receiver Keith Kirkwood (Panthers), linebacker A.J. Klein (Bills), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers), and cornerback Eli Apple (Raiders) in free agency but signed safety Malcolm Jenkins to a four-year deal.

While the Saints have done well keeping much of their talent together, the team still has a handful of needs to fill. They will look to fill most of those holes through the upcoming draft, but could still pick from several free agents still available. Here are a few free agents still available at the Saints greatest positions of need that may be good fits for the three time NFC South champions.

(age and last team in parentheses)

FULLBACK

USATSI_11263123

Roosevelt Nix (28 - Steelers)

Anthony Sherman (31 - Chiefs)

Overview: The Saints are one of the few NFL teams who still use a fullback regularly. The retirement of Zach Line left a hole, but one Ricky Ortiz or an undrafted rookie could fill.

WIDE RECEIVER

USATSI_13824184
Dec 21, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) makes a reception in front of Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Agholor (25 - Eagles)

Robby Anderson (27 - Jets)

Breshad Perriman (26 - Buccaneers)

Paul Richardson (28 - Redskins)

Emmanuel Sanders (33 - 49ers)

Russell Shepard (29 - Giants)

Demaryius Thomas (32 - Jets)

Overview: The Saints have had little activity at the wide receiver position in free agency during the 14-Yr tenure of Head Coach Sean Payton. Despite a serious lack of production from the position last year outside of Michael Thomas, it appears that New Orleans will follow this same strategy. The wideout spot is deep in the draft and the Saints will probably address the position there, although bringing in a veteran receiver later is a possibility.

CORNERBACK

USATSI_13770171
Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (11) on fourth down during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bashaud Breeland (28 - Chiefs)

Ronald Darby (26 - Eagles)

Javien Elliott (27 - Panthers)

Xavier Rhodes (30 - Vikings)

Logan Ryan (29 - Titans)

Overview: The Saints have a pair of standout corners with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins but lack depth and an option in the slot. Several solid veteran free agent options are available, but New Orleans could look to add a cornerback early in the draft.

LINEBACKER

USATSI_11890009
Dec 22, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) is hit by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) after a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nigel Bradham (30 - Eagles)

Josh Bynes (31 - Ravens)

Kamalei Correa (26 - Titans)

Mychal Kendricks (30 - Eagles)

Aaron Lynch (27 - Bears)

Alec Ogletree (28 - Giants)

Overview: New Orleans offset the loss of Klein by restructuring the contract of Kiko Alonso to avoid releasing him. Alonso teams with Alex Anzalone and All-Pro Demario Davis to give the Saints a formidable trio of linebackers. Anzalone and Alonso each have lengthy injury history though, so the team may look to fortify the position. They’ve had outstanding success on the free agent market at this position in the past, with the most recent examples being Davis, Klein, and backup Craig Robertson. The Saints could bring in a vet to bolster the position at the right price, but may also look hard at a few athletic draft prospects.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news. 

