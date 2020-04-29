The 2020 NFL draft is now in the history books. The New Orleans Saints selected four new players, including 3 in the first three rounds that the team claims it had among the top-ranked at their respective positions. While the Saints looked to fill some of their few team needs, they are likely not done with roster moves.

While they addressed some areas of need in the draft and earlier in free agency, the Saints could look to add another free agent or two at some spots that lack depth. Here are some talented veterans that are still on the free agent at the Saints few positions of need.

*player's age and previous team in parantheses

WIDE RECEIVER



Demaryius Thomas (31 - Jets)

Chris Hogan (31 - Panthers)

Taylor Gabriel (29 - Bears)

Ted Ginn Jr. (35 - Saints)

Paul Richardson (28 - Redskins)

Despite signing productive veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, it surprised many when the Saints didn’t add another from a deep draft class at receiver. Thomas is a big wideout who’s lost a step, but is physical on the short and intermediate routes. Richardson and Ginn are better deep threats, with Ginn having experience within the New Orleans system. Gabriel knows the battles of the NFC South from his time with the Falcons, and Hogan was a reliable intermediate target with the Patriots.

CORNERBACK

Jan 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) in the second half a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Apple (25 - Saints)

Darqueze Dennard (28 - Bengals)

Logan Ryan (29 - Titans)

Daryl Worley (25 - Raiders)

Morris Claiborne (30 - Chiefs)

Dre’ Kirkpatrick (30 - Bengals)

Prince Amukamara (31 - Bears)

Kayvon Webster (29 - Redskins)

New Orleans has little at this position behind top quality starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, yet did not address it in the draft. Second year safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is outstanding in the slot, but the Saints may look to add another coverage option to battle deeper receiving corps. Dennard, Worley, and Kirkpatrick are former top draft picks. Apple is a former starter for New Orleans and knows the system well. Veterans Amukamara and Claiborne showed last season that they can still play at a top level, and Ryan was recently one of the league’s top corners.

LINEBACKER

Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) defends during the first quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Nigel Bradham (30 - Eagles)

Aaron Lynch (27 - Bears)

Alec Ogletree (28 - Giants)

Mark Barron (30 - Steelers)

Bryce Hager (28 - Rams)

Corey Nelson (28 - Broncos)

The Saints added Wisconsin’s Zack Baun with a 3rd round draft choice, but may look to add more depth here. Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso are both solid starters to compliment All-Pro Demario Davis, but have missed a lot of time with injuries. Bradham has been one of Philadelphia’s best defensive players over the last few seasons and would be a terrific addition. Lynch and Hagar would add outside depth, while Barron is a good cover linebacker. Ogletree and Nelson are better as run defenders, but are both experienced starters.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) runs the ball past Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) in the first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Everson Griffen (32 - Vikings)

Jabaal Sheard (31 - Colts)

Wes Horton (30 - Panthers)

Sylvester Williams (31 - Chargers)

Antwaun Woods (27 - Cowboys)

The Saints have a deep and talented defensive line rotation, but end Marcus Davenport and tackle Sheldon Rankins have both been hampered by injuries in each of the last two years. Griffin and Sheard are both quality edge rushers, Williams and Woods could add depth to the interior, and Horton nearly made the Saints squad during the preseason last year.

New Orleans would have to clear some salary cap space to add any more free agents, but the team's front office has been masterful at doing just that. The Saints have focused on keeping their talented nucleus intact this offseason, and players like Ginn, Apple, Webster, Horton, and Williams are familiar with their system.

Follow Bob Rose at the Saints News Network on SI.com, and Twitter @bobbyr2613.