Blown Away: Saints' Disastrous Primetime Game Against Packers Sparks Major Questions
The New Orleans Saints turned in a historically poor performance against the Green Bay Packers during a nationally televised game on ESPN, and they looked like a lost franchise. The 34-0 loss further drove home a major reality for this team. They really have to look at themselves in the mirror in the offseason and be honest with their direction going forward. This simply isn't it.
If you dare, you can relive the game live through our stream. However, you can check out our Week 16 post-game show on Second And Saints to get our thoughts on this clunker of a performance. It was bad, and that's being polite.
Key Takeaways
- Performance Overview: The Saints' effort was labeled one of their worst in years, representing a stark decline from prior expectations. It was the second time they got shut out in the past two years, with the last coming against the 49ers in 2022. New Orleans had a string of 369 games without being shut out prior to the 13-0 loss to San Francisco.
- In-Depth Analysis: Hosts Ross Jackson and John Hendrix dissect the game, emphasizing the absence of positive plays and the overwhelming number of errors. What was the explanation for Kendre Miller not being on the field?
- Problematic Issues: The video explores various critical aspects of gameplay that faltered for the Saints, suggesting a deeper, systemic problem rather than mere isolated incidents. This game highlighted a lack of coordination and execution across the team.
Quotes From The Show
"This team was supposed to score a point, right? This team was supposed to put on display the young building blocks that it had had to offer, and I don't believe that those young building blocks are really put in a position to succeed, and because of that they didn't succeed in that way."
"In addition to taking a look at the roster and what they have, I think they also need to be taking a look, and it doesn't mean they have to change this, but they need to be taking a look at who's making the decisions around what players are on that roster who's being utilized how they're being utilized all those other things."
"How they're being utilized is where it needs change, right? That's the coaching staff. All this other stuff that's already going to happen this offseason, I keep saying that the New Orleans Saints need to embrace an overhaul, and the reason why I call it an overhaul is because it's a long job."
"This isn't something that's going to be a rebuild over a one offseason. This is going to be a few seasons of change. Incremental slash. Gradual slash. Maybe more expedited than gradual, but it's still going to be a multi-year process of overhauls, but that process has got to begin here in 2025."