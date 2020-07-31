Bradham and Fowler signing analysis from Hendrix, Rose, and Detillier

New Orleans signed two free-agent players on Thursday. First was the veteran LB from the Philadelphia Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham. He will come into the Saints training camp to compete for a role in the linebacking corps. Later that evening, the Saints picked-up WR Bennie Fowler. Fowler was last with the New York Giants and played in Denver with current New Orleans WR Emmanuel Sanders.

I picked the brains of Saints News Network's John Hendrix, Bob Rose, and Mike Detillier for their "quick" analysis of the signings.

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) reacts after intercepting a pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to help the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

John Hendrix

"The customary vet brought in for [training]camp for Fowler. I mean he played with Sanders in Denver, and he seemed excited about him. Hard to say he has a spot on the roster, but good, focused work could help him rise up the depth chart. Needs to be able to play special teams too."

Hendrix added, "Bradham I’m excited about. Bob and I have been high on him for a bit. He was a tackle machine in his first three years at Philly. It gives them [Saints] a good option if Alonso has any setbacks and possible insurance to Anzalone. Good to decent in coverage."

Aug 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Rose

Rose gave his breakdown, "[Bennie] Fowler isn't any more than a camp body and a little veteran insurance. I consider Bradham a significant upgrade over [Saints LB] Kiko Alonso, and at the very least, a gigantic insurance policy for the oft-injured Anzalone and Alonso."

Mike Detillier

Bradham has 8 years of NFL experience and little significant injury history. The other benefit Bradham gives New Orleans is his versatility. Our Mike Detillier noted this on our broadcast about the Bradham signing.

"He's not a young player anymore. He's got some age on him...But, he has started at both weak side and strong-side linebacker." Detillier went on to say, "He brings you a big physical nature, he's smart, he's instinctive, he's versatile."

Fowler is a journeyman wide receiver with stints at the New York Giants (2018–2019), New England Patriots (2018), Chicago Bears (2018), and Denver Broncos (2014–2017). He was an undrafted free agent from Michigan State University and signed with the Broncos in 2014. In his 63 NFL games, Fowler has caught 95 catches for 1,090 yards.

Projections:

LB Nigel Bradham: Starter or possibly rotating assignments with LB Alex Anzalone

WR Bennie Fowler: Special Teams or Training Camp only. It won't be easy to make the team this season. He does have an opportunity provided Tre'Quan Smith or one of the young and talented Saints WRs go down with injury doing camp.