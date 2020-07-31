Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Bradham and Fowler signing analysis from Hendrix, Rose, and Detillier

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans signed two free-agent players on Thursday. First was the veteran LB from the Philadelphia Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham. He will come into the Saints training camp to compete for a role in the linebacking corps. Later that evening, the Saints picked-up WR Bennie Fowler. Fowler was last with the New York Giants and played in Denver with current New Orleans WR Emmanuel Sanders.  

I picked the brains of Saints News Network's John Hendrix, Bob Rose, and Mike Detillier for their "quick" analysis of the signings.

Saints Linebacker Nigel Bradham
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) reacts after intercepting a pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to help the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

John Hendrix

"The customary vet brought in for [training]camp for Fowler. I mean he played with Sanders in Denver, and he seemed excited about him. Hard to say he has a spot on the roster, but good, focused work could help him rise up the depth chart. Needs to be able to play special teams too."

Hendrix added, "Bradham I’m excited about. Bob and I have been high on him for a bit. He was a tackle machine in his first three years at Philly. It gives them [Saints] a good option if Alonso has any setbacks and possible insurance to Anzalone. Good to decent in coverage."

Saints WR Bennie Fowler
Aug 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Rose

Rose gave his breakdown, "[Bennie] Fowler isn't any more than a camp body and a little veteran insurance. I consider Bradham a significant upgrade over [Saints LB] Kiko Alonso, and at the very least, a gigantic insurance policy for the oft-injured Anzalone and Alonso."

Mike Detillier

Bradham has 8 years of NFL experience and little significant injury history. The other benefit Bradham gives New Orleans is his versatility. Our Mike Detillier noted this on our broadcast about the Bradham signing.  

"He's not a young player anymore. He's got some age on him...But, he has started at both weak side and strong-side linebacker." Detillier went on to say, "He brings you a big physical nature, he's smart, he's instinctive, he's versatile."

Fowler is a journeyman wide receiver with stints at the New York Giants (2018–2019), New England Patriots (2018), Chicago Bears (2018), and Denver Broncos (2014–2017). He was an undrafted free agent from Michigan State University and signed with the Broncos in 2014. In his 63 NFL games, Fowler has caught 95 catches for 1,090 yards.

Projections:  

LB Nigel Bradham: Starter or possibly rotating assignments with LB Alex Anzalone

WR Bennie Fowler: Special Teams or Training Camp only.  It won't be easy to make the team this season. He does have an opportunity provided Tre'Quan Smith or one of the young and talented Saints WRs go down with injury doing camp.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

One thing we cannot say is the Saints are not positioning the 2020 team for victory. Praying for our team as we continue to prepare for a type of season we've never seen before.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terron Armstead: It's Super Bowl or Bust

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 New Orleans Saints focus is on "Football and Winning Super Bowl 55.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Saints Training Camp: Veterans on the Bubble

Even with the possibility of expanded regular season rosters, some veterans could be on the outside looking in on this deep New Orleans squad.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Saints Add WR Bennie Fowler to a 1-Yr Deal

New Orleans adds veteran depth to their receiving corps with the addition of a Super Bowl champion.

Bob Rose

What the Saints can expect from LB Nigel Bradham - Mike Detillier

Saints News Network's Kyle Mosley is joined by Mike Detillier to talk about the Saints signing free-agent LB Nigel Bradham.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Sign Linebacker Nigel Bradham to One-Year Deal

New Orleans Saints and free-agent LB Nigel Bradham agree to a 1-year deal.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cam Jordan: "I feel like our team is so, so close to a championship"

If football started today, Cam Jordan would be ready to go for the Saints to help drive to a championship, and it sounds like he wouldn't be the only one.

John Hendrix

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #45-43

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: less than 45 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Saints 2020 Draft Class Signed

The New Orleans Saints announce the signings of C Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Bau, TE Adam Trautman, and QB Tommy Stevens to four-year contracts.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SaintsNews

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 12, David Onyemata

David Onyemata cashed in on a nice contract after several good seasons with the Saints, and his importance to defensive success in 2020 is an understatement.

John Hendrix

Mickey Loomis talks Saints training camp, COVID-19 plans

Saints GM Mickey Loomis provides insight on the team ahead of training camp and the challenges associated with charting an unfamiliar COVID-19 territory.

John Hendrix