BREAKING: Saints QB Derek Carr Injured In Giants Game
The Saints starting quarterback was injured late in the 4th quarter versus the New York Giants.
The New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, Derek Carr, was injured late in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants. During a second down play, he attempted to leap for a first down but landed awkwardly.
He is being evaluated for a concussion, per Fox Sports.
A sideline reporter from Fox Sports mentioned that Carr may have sustained an arm and head injury. He is currently being taken to the locker room for further medical evaluation by the team's physicians.
