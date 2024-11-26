BREAKING: Saints Announce Edge Rusher's Return To Practice
The New Orleans Saints may get another addition to their defensive front soon. On Tuesday, the Saints announced that they have opened the 21-day practice window for defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon.
Kpassagnon, 30, has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) all season. He's been on the PUP list since tearing his Achilles early this offseason. New Orleans has three weeks to add Kpassagnon to the active roster or he will revert to season-ending injured reserve.
A second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Villanova, Kpassagnon was considered an athletic project with tremendous upside. In four years with the Chiefs, he had seven sacks, 18 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss. He added three more sacks in eight postseason games, helping Kansas City to two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl title.
New Orleans added Kpassagnon as a free agent during the 2021 offseason. In his first year as a Saint, he'd have a career-best four sacks to go along with eight QB hits. He managed those totals despite playing in only eight games because of injury.
Kpassagnon continued to be a big part of the New Orleans defensive line rotation for the last two seasons. In 2022, he'd have two sacks and six QB hits, adding 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits last season. Over three years with the Saints, Kpassagnon has 9.5 sacks, 23 QB hits, and 10 tackles for loss among his 65 total stops.
At 6'7" and 289-Lbs., Kpassagnon has the ability to play both edge and inside for the New Orleans defense. The Saints have 25 sacks and 50 stops for loss this season. Their defensive line has contributed 18 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
A 4-7 New Orleans squad returns from a bye this week to face the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints enter Week 13 ranked 31st in total defense. They are 30th against the pass and 25th against the run.