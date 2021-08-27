BREAKING: Saints-Cardinals Preseason Game Canceled Because of Hurricane Ida

New Orleans cancels their preseason finale because of the pending dangers of Hurricane Ida.

The New Orleans Saints have canceled their scheduled Saturday preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals, in an announcement from the organization on Friday.

The game is canceled because of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Ida to the Gulf Coast region this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled for a 7pm kickoff and moved to a noon kickoff because of Ida, a rapidly strengthening tropical storm currently in the Caribbean Sea.

Storm models are now projecting Ida to potentially be a Category 4 hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

Anything classified as a Category 3 or above is considered a “major" hurricane. Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the region in August 2005, was a Category 5 storm.

Forecasters have predicted Ida to directly hit the gulf coast of the United States as early as Sunday morning, with heavy wind bands and rainfall to arrive on Saturday.

After constant communication with Louisiana Governor Bel Edwards, City of New Orleans officials, and the National Weather Service, the Saints canceled the game for the safety of those in the region.

