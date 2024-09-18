BREAKING: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week | Week 2
In Week 2, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Additionally, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III received the Defensive Player of the Week honors, making them the two NFC South players to receive awards this week.
Kamara had an outstanding outing in the Saints 44-19 road destruction of the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. In the first half alone, he had three touchdowns which included a five-yard scoring run on the first drive of the game and a 57-yard touchdown off a screen pass in the second quarter.
For the game, Kamara had 115 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 65 yards and another touchdown. His 180 yards from scrimmage were the highest among any offensive player in Week 2 action.
This is Kamara's third Offensive Player of the Week award over his decorated eight-year career. It's his first such honor since Week 16 of the 2020 season, when he scored an NFL-record six rushing touchdowns in a Christmas Day rout of the Minnesota Vikings.
Kamara is off to an incredible start this season. He's rushed for 198 yards, averaging 5.7 per carry and running for an NFL-best four touchdowns. He has another receiving score while catching seven of eight targets for 92 yards.
Alvin Kamara and the 2-0 New Orleans Saints take on the 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday. The Eagles come into this game ranked just 25th against the run and 30th in total defense.
The other NFL Players of the Week were Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, Bates, Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn, and Washington K Austin Seibert.