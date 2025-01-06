BREAKING: Saints Request Permission To Interview Two Offensive Assistants For Head Coaching Vacancy
On Monday, the New Orleans Saints put in a formal request to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching position. This was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
The Saints also put in a request on Monday to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. This was initially reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Buffalo (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) are both the second seeds in their respective conferences and will play in the wild-card round this weekend.
Kellen Moore
Moore, 36, is in his first year as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He'd spent the previous season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Prior to that, Moore was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022. His first year in Dallas was as QB coach, with his last three years as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
Joe Brady
Brady, 35, has been on Buffalo's offensive staff since 2022. He began as the QB coach, but was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through 2023 after the firing of Ken Dorsey.
Prior to Buffalo, Brady was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021 and WR coach/passing game coordinator for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers for one year. Brady was an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints from 2017 to 2018 on Sean Payton's staff.
The 14-3 Eagles enter the playoffs ranked eighth in total offense. Philadelphia ranks 29th in passing yards but 2nd in rushing production. Buffalo enters the postseason with a 13-4 record and ranked 10th in total offense. The Bills have the league's 9th-ranked passing game and are also ranked 9th in rushing yardage.
New Orleans finished the 2024-25 season with a 5-12 record. Coach Dennis Allen was after a 2-7 start, with the team going 3-5 down the stretch under interim head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
An injury-riddled offense for New Orleans finished 21st in total offense, 23rd in passing yardage, and 14th in rushing production. Meanwhile, the Saints defense bottomed out, ranking 30th overall, 27th against the pass, and 31st against the run.
Expect the Saints to conduct a wide range of interviews for their head coaching vacancy. They'll also be speaking to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former Saint assistant.