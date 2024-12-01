BREAKING: Saints Taysom Hill Exits Game Vs. Rams
New Orleans Saints reported an injury in the all-purpose player Taysom Hill.
New Orleans Saints all-purpose weapon Taysom Hill (knee) was carted off the playing field in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams, according to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.
The Saints lists him as OUT.
It was a 4th and 1 when Hill was in the shotgun and rushed for two yards to the Los Angeles 34-yard line. He was twisted on the play and landed awkwardly when the injury occured.
