BREAKING: Saints Taysom Hill Exits Game Vs. Rams

New Orleans Saints reported an injury in the all-purpose player Taysom Hill.

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints all-purpose weapon Taysom Hill (knee) was carted off the playing field in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams, according to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.

The Saints lists him as OUT.

It was a 4th and 1 when Hill was in the shotgun and rushed for two yards to the Los Angeles 34-yard line. He was twisted on the play and landed awkwardly when the injury occured.

