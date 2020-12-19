NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

BREAKING: Saints to Place WR Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve

New Orleans gets QB Drew Brees back in time to face defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, but loses another All-Pro for the remainder of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, in a move first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thomas is still hampered by a lingering ankle injury that had not gotten better in recent weeks, according to reports.

Thomas suffered the ankle injury late in a season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13. It sidelined him for six games, along with a hamstring injury, that delayed his return until a November 8 game against Tampa Bay in Week 9. Thomas has 40 receptions for 438 yards in seven games this season. He had led the NFL in receptions each of the last two years, including an NFL-record 149 catches in 2019 for a league-high 1,725 yards.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY 

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY 

The move to injured reserve guarantees that Thomas will miss the last three games of the regular season. However, he is eligible to return for the playoffs and the 10-3 Saints have already clinched a postseason berth. New Orleans hopes that the time off will help their elite wideout return in time for the playoffs at close to 100%, as they prepare to host the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday with quarterback Drew Brees back in the lineup. 

USATSI_15180285_168388561_lowres
News

BREAKING: Saints to Place WR Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve

(COPY) 5 Power Rankings Week 15
Editorial / Opinion

The NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 15

USATSI_14927918_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Offense vs. Chiefs Run Defense

UNBREAUXKEN interview
News

UN-BREAUX-KEN: Delvin Breaux's Autobiography Dives Deeper Than Just Football

Saints QB Taysom Hill Sacked
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Loss to Eagles Sets the Stage for a Dramatic NFC Playoff Race

Saints Injury Report Week 15 (4)
News

Week 15: Saints Final Injury Report

USATSI_14940477_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pass Defense vs. Chiefs Pass Offense

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
News

Drew Brees to Start against Chiefs on Sunday

Saints Fantasy Football Week 15
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Fantasy Football Week 15: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em (Playoff Edition)