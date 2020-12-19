BREAKING: Saints to Place WR Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve

New Orleans gets QB Drew Brees back in time to face defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, but loses another All-Pro for the remainder of the season.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, in a move first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thomas is still hampered by a lingering ankle injury that had not gotten better in recent weeks, according to reports.

Thomas suffered the ankle injury late in a season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13. It sidelined him for six games, along with a hamstring injury, that delayed his return until a November 8 game against Tampa Bay in Week 9. Thomas has 40 receptions for 438 yards in seven games this season. He had led the NFL in receptions each of the last two years, including an NFL-record 149 catches in 2019 for a league-high 1,725 yards.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

The move to injured reserve guarantees that Thomas will miss the last three games of the regular season. However, he is eligible to return for the playoffs and the 10-3 Saints have already clinched a postseason berth. New Orleans hopes that the time off will help their elite wideout return in time for the playoffs at close to 100%, as they prepare to host the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday with quarterback Drew Brees back in the lineup.