BREAKING: Saints WR Chris Olave Carted Off Field Vs. Panthers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave received a vicious hit from Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods in the first quarter. Olave immediately received medical attention on the football field. He is being transported to a medical center in the Charlotte area for further examination.
The New Orleans Saints organization announced:
"WR Chris Olave (concussion) is OUT for the remainder of the game. He has movement in all extremities and is undergoing further evaluation at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center."
John Hendrix reports on Olave's injury:
"Very scary situation in Charlotte here with Chris Olave, who took a massive shot after making an attempt for a pass from Carr. He ended up leaving on a cart and backboard, but did move his arms and hands. At least that's a good preliminary sign, but he has a concussion history."
Olave caught a pass for 13 yards in the contest.