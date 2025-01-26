BREAKING: Titans Expected To Hire Saints' Front Office Advisor Dave Ziegler As General Manager
The Tennessee Titans are expected to hire New Orleans Saints front office member Dave Ziegler. This was first revealed by Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer on Sunday afternoon, who reports that the Titans are finalizing a deal to make Ziegler their next general manager.
Tennessee did not make a change at head coach this offseason. However, they were one of five teams to make a change at their general manager spot.
Ran Carthon served as Tennessee's general manager for the last two years. He was fired after the Titans finished a league-worst 3-14 this past season. They'll have the first overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dave Ziegler
Ziegler, 47, spent this past season as a personnel advisor for the New Orleans Saints. It was his only year in that role for a New Orleans front office that also included experienced general managers such as Jeff Ireland, Randy Mueller, and current GM and vice president Mickey Loomis.
Prior to joining the Saints, Ziegler was the General Manager for the Raiders between 2022 and 2023. He also served in various roles in the New England Patriots front office between 2013 and 2021.
New Orleans finished this season with a 5-12 record. They currently own the ninth overall selection in this spring's draft. The Saints are the last team still in search of a head coach.