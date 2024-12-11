Bryan Bresee Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week
The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 14. The young defender is honored for blocking the New York Giants' field goal attempt, which would have tied the at 14 with 8 seconds left in the contest.
Bresee was a menace for quarterback Drew Lock, recording two quarterback hits, a sack, and two pass breakups during the game.
On the block, Bresee said: "So jumped up and didn't really what I wanted it to do. I kind of buckled on my landing a little bit and just threw a hand up. But man, just I got a piece of it, just enough."
"Bryan had a huge block. A phenomenal play by him," interim head coach Darren Rizzi commented.
Coach Rizzi stated that Bresee is being challenged to improve his play, which he has responded to by putting together good games.
"I still got a lot of room to grow. And so continuing to work, you know, still got, still got a lot of games to play. And so just continuing to work, and get better and finish this out."
Bresee has 19 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for losses, 12 QB hits, 1 pass defended, and a forced fumble on the season for the Saints.